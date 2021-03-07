Daniel: Preparing dogs to live with babies and small children

Whether you’re planning for extended family or friends to visit with their baby or a small child or are expecting a new addition to your family, dogs need their people’s help to learn the skills needed to make these interactions successful, especially if they’ve never been around small children or infants before.

Just as young children both bring joy and require work on the part of adults in the home, dogs often experience happiness around baby humans, but can be overwhelmed with the new sights, smells and requirements placed on them.

Fortunately, dog owners can start well in advance in preparing for the lifestyle changes to come. Through basic training and preparing dogs for the sights and sounds associated with babies and children in advance, dog owners can ensure a positive experience.

Additional details on preparing dogs to be around children will be shared below, after a story shared by one of our adopters, who added Jax to their family when she and her husband were expecting a baby.

Jax’s success storyJax’s adopter said, “Jax is an extremely loving dog! My husband and I adopted him while I was pregnant, and he took to the both of us immediately. He has a habit of jumping into my lap whenever he wants some love. We honestly couldn’t ask for a better dog.”