Daniel: Preparing dogs to live with babies and small children

Whether you’re planning for extended family or friends to visit with their baby or a small child or are expecting a new addition to your family, dogs need their people’s help to learn the skills needed to make these interactions successful, especially if they’ve never been around small children or infants before.
Just as young children both bring joy and require work on the part of adults in the home, dogs often experience happiness around baby humans, but can be overwhelmed with the new sights, smells and requirements placed on them.
Fortunately, dog owners can start well in advance in preparing for the lifestyle changes to come. Through basic training and preparing dogs for the sights and sounds associated with babies and children in advance, dog owners can ensure a positive experience.
Additional details on preparing dogs to be around children will be shared below, after a story shared by one of our adopters, who added Jax to their family when she and her husband were expecting a baby.
Jax’s success storyJax’s adopter said, “Jax is an extremely loving dog! My husband and I adopted him while I was pregnant, and he took to the both of us immediately. He has a habit of jumping into my lap whenever he wants some love. We honestly couldn’t ask for a better dog.”
Similarly, Jax quickly bonded with the new baby. “After I brought our daughter home, Jax wouldn’t leave her side! She’s 4 months old now, and he still sleeps next to her crib or in front of her swing if she’s in it.”
Of course, dogs also need one-on-one time, even with a baby or child in the home. Jax’s adopter shared, “My husband and Jax often have a pulling match in the mornings, and he adores playing in the yard with him. Jax is infamous for rolling over to his back when he’s at your feet. He just can’t get enough tummy rubs.”
This affectionate pup adores his family’s companionship, and as his adopter shared, “The only hardship we went through was Jax doesn’t like to be away from me or the baby. I was lucky enough to be offered a work-from-home job, so he’s never alone now.” Jax even lives successfully with the family cat!
Stories like this also show that bully breeds like Jax are just like any other dog when it comes to getting along with young human family members. As mentioned in a previous column, pit bulls perform comparably to Labrador retrievers and standard poodles, and slightly better than golden retrievers, on the reputable American Temperament Test Society’s evaluation, which measures traits such as aggression, fearfulness and behavioral predictability across dog breeds.
However, dogs of any breed need their owner’s help to learn how to behave around babies and small children, and they also need their owner to make sure that children don’t play too roughly with them.
Preparing dogs for babies and children
First, reputable sources such as Best Friends Animal Society recommend teaching commands like “all four on the floor,” “down” and “place,” which can be taught well in advance, either with a DIY approach or by bringing in a certified professional dog trainer to help. The goal is to have the dog under consistent voice control when the baby arrives.
Next, it can help all pets become gradually accustomed to experiences they may encounter with babies and small children. This includes having their ears, face and paws gently touched. Dog owners can desensitize their furry companions to this by touching their face, ears, paws or tail gently while giving the dog a treat.
It’s important to note that small children should be supervised at all times with dogs. Toddlers and young children, in particular, may try to approach and handle dogs in ways that are frightening, uncomfortable or even painful to the dog.
Dogs need the child’s parent or supervising adult to stop these behaviors and teach children how to interact appropriately with animals as soon as they’re old enough to understand.
By setting up the nursery in advance, the number of changes can be decreased, and even playing sounds of a baby cooing and crying can help to acclimate the dog to the sounds that they may encounter.
Dogs need our help to navigate the complex human world that they live in, but with our assistance and patience, most dogs can learn to adapt to various new situations.