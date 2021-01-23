Daniel: Volunteers welcomed at the humane society

“I know every animal that comes through the shelter doors needs love, and I want to help them feel that."

Roderick Wheeler is another long-time volunteer who has been invaluable to our mission. Wheeler said that one of his favorite aspects of volunteering is "meeting different animals with completely different personalities. It also allows me to appreciate my own pets and their unique "personalities." Also, being able to discuss the shenanigans my pets get into is a bonus."

Wheeler added that volunteering has given him the opportunity to forge bonds with new people.

Cassie Powers and Jenny Head are newer members of our dog walking team who have helped with walking at the shelter, offsite events and jog-a-dog. When asked about why she became a volunteer, Powers said, "I graduated vet school last summer and moved to Alabama to start training in pathology. I found this work very rewarding, but it meant that I was inside in the lab most days. I really missed that animal contact I received during school.

“I wanted to volunteer so that I could spend some time with the dogs and cats at the shelter. It is also just a part of my own personal philosophy that I believe I should always strive to be a force for good in the universe."