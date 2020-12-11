DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: Am I an Auburn man? Good question

We ate ice cream at the Sani-Flush.

Our whole family went to Auburn football games. One time, against Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles fan behind us was hollering words we’d never heard before, at least not in those combinations. Dad turned and asked the guy what his mother would think about his swearing, and the guy pointed to the woman next to him and said, “I don’t know. Why don’t you ask her?”

I actually did attend Auburn for a week, if you can count Sonny Smith basketball camp. Charles Barkley was there. He watched us play for a few minutes and then he told us that, unlike him, we were going to have to go to class and pay attention.

David Housel, the Director of Athletics Emeritus at Auburn, once wrote this about the Auburn spirit: "Unless you have experienced it, you will never know what it is; you will never understand it. Once you have experienced it, you will never be the same. A part of you will, forevermore, be an Auburn man or an Auburn woman.”

At this point, I’ve lived in a lot of different communities, and I’ve learned that you can find wonderful people and life-changing experiences wherever you go – though in some places you do have to search a little harder to find the good stuff.

Not here. I’m glad to be back, and we’ll see what happens.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News.