DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: Am I an Auburn man? Good question

I started working at the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday, and since then I’ve started hearing a certain term: Auburn Man. As in, “The president of that company is an Auburn Man." Or, “Pat Dye… Now there was an Auburn Man!”
In most cases, the person being identified as an Auburn Man – or Auburn Woman – is an actual graduate of Auburn University, but there are some exceptions, and most of them seem to be sports-related. Dye, for example, played football at the University of Georgia but eventually became the Auburn head coach and led the Tigers to Sugar Bowl glory.
George Petrie was a graduate student at Johns Hopkins but he also started the AU football program in 1892, penned the Auburn Creed, and is the subject of a book entitled “Auburn Man.”
I’m not an Auburn graduate and I never coached a sport at Auburn, and I just started working here, so right now, I guess I’m not an Auburn Man. I mean, if somebody on the street yelled “War Eagle!” at me, I would probably yell “War Eagle!” back at them, if not for any other reason than I have average reflexes.
Allow me to list the rest of my meager qualifications.
As a boy growing up 30 miles away in LaFayette, Auburn-Opelika was the big city where we’d go on Saturday to see movies and on Sunday to attend church and eat at Morrison’s. (We were Baptists in Opelika and then Presbyterians in Auburn.)
We ate ice cream at the Sani-Flush.
Our whole family went to Auburn football games. One time, against Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles fan behind us was hollering words we’d never heard before, at least not in those combinations. Dad turned and asked the guy what his mother would think about his swearing, and the guy pointed to the woman next to him and said, “I don’t know. Why don’t you ask her?”
I actually did attend Auburn for a week, if you can count Sonny Smith basketball camp. Charles Barkley was there. He watched us play for a few minutes and then he told us that, unlike him, we were going to have to go to class and pay attention.
David Housel, the Director of Athletics Emeritus at Auburn, once wrote this about the Auburn spirit: "Unless you have experienced it, you will never know what it is; you will never understand it. Once you have experienced it, you will never be the same. A part of you will, forevermore, be an Auburn man or an Auburn woman.”
At this point, I’ve lived in a lot of different communities, and I’ve learned that you can find wonderful people and life-changing experiences wherever you go – though in some places you do have to search a little harder to find the good stuff.
Not here. I’m glad to be back, and we’ll see what happens.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News.
