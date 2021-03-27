DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: Death’s not funny but obituaries can be – and other interesting things I learned this week

Life can be a bummer. I don’t have to tell you that, but I will anyway.

Take Friday, for example. I had it all planned out: I was going to do a whole day’s work before lunch and then I was going to get my second COVID-19 shot and because it was the Moderna vaccine I was going to feel terrible starting in the middle of the afternoon but that was OK because I was going to lie on the couch and watch March Madness until midnight.

So, I woke up early and did a whole day’s work before lunch while it thundered and lightninged outside. Then the sun came out, the birds started chirping, and I got a text telling me that my shot was being postponed due to severe weather. I wasn’t going to be feeling terrible, but I could at least still watch March Madness until midnight, right?

Wrong. I turned the TV to CBS and instead of a full-court press I saw “The People’s Court.” I checked the listings again and realized that the Sweet Sixteen games weren’t until Saturday and Sunday, and the Elite Eight games weren’t until Monday and Tuesday. If we’ve learned anything about life during a pandemic, it’s that you can forget about knowing what day it is.