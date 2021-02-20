Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Here's what happened when I tried to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination

Surely, somebody somewhere is feeling left out, maybe somebody not-quite-65 years old.

Hang in there. Your time is coming very soon.

Thinking about my own family, my parents are over 75 and have gotten both their jabs. My wife has also received the shots because she’s a caregiver for her elderly mother. My 24-year-old daughter, who’s an elementary school teacher in Memphis, got a call the other day that she had a shot waiting for her, but she couldn’t get there because of all the snow and ice. Hopefully, she will receive it before she returns to in-person teaching.

As for me, I qualify on three fronts: As an employee of a print newspaper, I’m a manufacturing worker; I’m a caregiver for my mother-in-law – at least, she lives with us and because she grew up in Kentucky I’m obligated to sit and watch UK Wildcats basketball with her; and I teach an in-person college class.

Perhaps you don’t think I deserve a vaccine right now, but if it’s any consolation, I accidently took myself out of the running the other day. I was getting a routine physical exam and the nurse asked me if I’d like a flu shot, which I haven’t gotten in years, because they happened to have a bunch of doses sitting around.