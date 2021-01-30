Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Let's keep trying to establish a dialogue

Finally, I received an envelope in the mail. It was from a guy who had cut out my column from the paper and written me a long letter in felt-tip pen on top of it.

“I knew what your response would be,” he wrote about whether we were going to keep the AP. “No. 1: You couldn’t if you wanted to; No. 2: You don’t want to.”

That made me laugh, because he was probably right. He proceeded to tell me why he voted twice for President Trump, the “regret” he felt about “Trump’s lack of judgment” concerning the Capitol protests and his reservations about the new administration. He also told me what he liked about the O-A News (local news, sports and obituaries, and Cal Thomas and Starr Parker).

At the end of the column, I had written this: “If AP content is not your cup of tea, we hope you’ll subscribe to us for local news and that you can find a website or other news outlet that meets your requirements for national and political news.

Under this he wrote: “I have and it does!”

I didn’t realize it at the time, but I wrote my column just for this guy, so he could tell me what he thought and we could exchange ideas. It made my day.

For all our readers, I invite you to do these things: