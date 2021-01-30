Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Maybe writing about the Associated Press wasn't my brightest idea, but something good came out of it

As far as I know, I’m the only editor in America to write a column explaining why his newspaper uses the Associated Press and will continue to do so.
Yeah, I was that stupid.
When I did it, I didn’t think I was going to change anybody’s mind – and I certainly didn’t. That wasn’t my intent. My intent was to start a dialogue with you, our readers.
See, about a half dozen people in east Alabama had strongly suggested to me that we break ties with the AP and find another source of national news. The New York Post and Epoch Times were mentioned. I wondered how many other people in the community agreed with them.
I wanted these folks to know two things: that I value them as readers and that I had actually spent time considering their suggestion. That’s why I wrote a very long column explaining the AP’s role as a news cooperative. I also jumped into the deep end and tried to explain things like the origin of fake news and the difference between bias and factual error.
I had hoped this would start a dialogue. It was hit or miss.
A lot of people – at least nine out of every 10 – completely agreed with me, and the rest threatened to cancel their subscriptions.
Finally, I received an envelope in the mail. It was from a guy who had cut out my column from the paper and written me a long letter in felt-tip pen on top of it.
“I knew what your response would be,” he wrote about whether we were going to keep the AP. “No. 1: You couldn’t if you wanted to; No. 2: You don’t want to.”
That made me laugh, because he was probably right. He proceeded to tell me why he voted twice for President Trump, the “regret” he felt about “Trump’s lack of judgment” concerning the Capitol protests and his reservations about the new administration. He also told me what he liked about the O-A News (local news, sports and obituaries, and Cal Thomas and Starr Parker).
At the end of the column, I had written this: “If AP content is not your cup of tea, we hope you’ll subscribe to us for local news and that you can find a website or other news outlet that meets your requirements for national and political news.
Under this he wrote: “I have and it does!”
I didn’t realize it at the time, but I wrote my column just for this guy, so he could tell me what he thought and we could exchange ideas. It made my day.
For all our readers, I invite you to do these things:
• Send me an email to dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com and let me know what local stories and topics we should be covering and what we’re missing.
• When you email me, let me know if you’d like a great online subscription deal (less than nine quarters a month for a year) for yourself if you don’t subscribe or for a friend, and I’ll send you the link.
• If you want to share your views on an issue with the community, send me a letter to the editor. Be sure to put “Letter to the editor” in the subject line and include your name, address and phone number.
Thanks for reading!