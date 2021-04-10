Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Moving our printing operation was a sign of the times – and a good one

Maybe you heard that we’re now printing the Opelika-Auburn News in Montgomery. Yes, it’s a sign of the times, and I’m going to tell you why it’s a good sign. I’m even going to offer you something.

But first, I’ll tell you what I’ll miss. In the past 20 years, I’ve worked for three newspapers with an on-site printing plant, and whenever the massive press would start rolling, regardless of the time of day, I would usually have a full cup of coffee on my desk and the vibrations through the building would cause the java to shake and bubble – just like in Jurassic Park when the dinosaurs were on the way.

There’s just something about the printing press and coffee. I wish I had a dollar for every time somebody told me, “I just like the feel of a newspaper in my hand while I’m drinking my coffee.”

If that’s you, you’re in luck because we’re still printing the newspaper and delivering it to your house just like we did last week. Giving you a printed newspaper is one thing we do, but it’s no longer the main thing we do, and it’s certainly not the quickest, latest or most affordable option we offer for getting the news.

Today, we’re in the information business, not the printing business.