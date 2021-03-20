Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: My family played cornhole. How did your family survive being cooped up in a pandemic?

How in the world have families in our community survived being cooped up together for so long under one roof?

My wife and I became empty-nesters during this pandemic, which has left me wondering how in the world we would have survived at home if our four children were, say, ages 7, 9, 11 and 13 – instead of 18, 20, 22 and 24?

Or what if they were ages 11, 13, 15 and 17?

Or how about ages 1, 3, 5 and 7?

Yikes! And now that I think about it, how did we survive without a pandemic?

This time last year, we had three children under our roof. Our youngest child was finishing his last semester of high school, and our two other sons had flown to Puerto Rico for spring break and when they returned to the Atlanta airport and discovered they couldn’t return to campus, they came home. Our daughter, the oldest, was in Memphis figuring out how to virtually control a classroom of 30 second graders.

It wasn’t bad. For the first couple of weeks, we stayed in our bubble. The weather was nice, so we went out to the backyard and grilled and held some probably overly competitive cornhole tournaments.