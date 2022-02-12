DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: Still Auburn's head coach, Bryan Harsin is now the ultimate underdog

As a fan - or an administrator or a trustee or a booster - all you can do is wait until next season and see if the team wins then, right?

Well, wrong.

Even more so than Saban's first year in 2007 or Smart's in 2016, college football is now a year-round sport, and everybody expects wins in recruiting, in the transfer portal and in staff hires.

To the Auburn family, 2022 has yielded one loss after another: Zero football recruits added on signing day while Alabama and Georgia and even Texas A&M kept on stockpiling five-stars; one former star recruit after another jumping into the transfer portal; and both coordinators leaving, one (DC Derek Mason) to take a huge pay cut at Oklahoma State and the other (OC Austin Davis) to spend more time with his family.

With these losses came panic so great that it couldn't be assuaged by a perfect 10 from Suni Lee and not even by a No. 1 ranking for the Tiger basketball team.

And then came the personal attacks of Harsin on Twitter and then the media reports legitimizing the rumors, and then the public announcement of an investigation led by Auburn's very own three-star general.