DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: Still Auburn's head coach, Bryan Harsin is now the ultimate underdog

I know an underdog when I see one.
As a Vanderbilt alumnus, I've spent the majority of my life rooting for the ultimate football underdog. And by rooting, I don't mean rooting for a win. I mean rooting for the Commodores to cross the 50-yard line against Georgia or to sign one four-star athlete every decade or for the goalie on our women's soccer team to put on a football helmet and kick an extra point against Tennessee, which actually happened and was particularly amazing considering the fellows on the team had to score a touchdown first.
So, I feel like I'm qualified to say this: Bryan Harsin is the ultimate underdog.
With a really short leash.
You know the story. Harsin lost the last five games of his inaugural season, including an epic meltdown in the final minutes of the Iron Bowl.
Going into the season, everybody seemed to agree that Harsin should get a pass his first year.
History supports this approach. Nick Saban also won six games in his first regular season, going winless against Auburn and Georgia and inexplicably dropping a game to Louisiana-Monroe. Kirby Smart too had a disappointing first year, falling to Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech and nearly losing to Nicholls State.
As a fan - or an administrator or a trustee or a booster - all you can do is wait until next season and see if the team wins then, right?
Well, wrong.
Even more so than Saban's first year in 2007 or Smart's in 2016, college football is now a year-round sport, and everybody expects wins in recruiting, in the transfer portal and in staff hires.
To the Auburn family, 2022 has yielded one loss after another: Zero football recruits added on signing day while Alabama and Georgia and even Texas A&M kept on stockpiling five-stars; one former star recruit after another jumping into the transfer portal; and both coordinators leaving, one (DC Derek Mason) to take a huge pay cut at Oklahoma State and the other (OC Austin Davis) to spend more time with his family.
With these losses came panic so great that it couldn't be assuaged by a perfect 10 from Suni Lee and not even by a No. 1 ranking for the Tiger basketball team.
And then came the personal attacks of Harsin on Twitter and then the media reports legitimizing the rumors, and then the public announcement of an investigation led by Auburn's very own three-star general.
What in the Wide Wide World O' Sports was going on here?
But few people who've watch the Auburn program over the past couple of decades were surprised.
And now, apparently, Bryan Harsin will be sticking around the Plains after all to guide the Tigers through at least one more season.
Nobody, not even Booger McFarland, seems to give him much of a chance to survive longer than that.
Sure, Harsin is from Idaho and doesn't have the engaging personality of Bruce Pearl, but neither did Pat Dye, whom you may remember also set out to rebuild the football culture, pushed his players mercilessly, and won only five games in his first season.
Harsin says that nobody has as good a plan as he does, and maybe he's right. Maybe he'll change the culture and build the program and win just like Dye - or while we're dreaming, like Smart or even Saban.
For now, he's the ultimate underdog. If he's here this time next year, he'll deserve to be SEC coach of the year.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is the editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com