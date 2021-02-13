Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: This one goes out to the one who looks exactly like the one I love

In the spring, as we approached graduation, I stopped by Bess’ apartment and she opened the door. She had cut off her long beautiful hair.

“Bess,” I said, “you cut off all your hair.”

“I’m not who you think I am,” she said.

She was not Bess. She was Leslie. She was visiting from out of town. Bess was out at the moment, but she’d apparently heard about me and asked me to come in and chat. I was in shock. I said no and went home and lay on my bed looking at the ceiling.

It’s hard to explain, but that’s when I knew I was in love with Bess. Otherwise, why would I be so shaken up? I’d thought there was no one else like Bess on earth, and now here was somebody who looked exactly like her. I thought I’d worked to get to know her, and I’d missed this little detail?

And man, they could have played some tricks on me!

If I’d made a conscious decision to choose a life partner, I would have screwed it up beyond belief. Instead, it just happened, and 30 years – and more than 28 years of marriage later – I realize how lucky and blessed I am.