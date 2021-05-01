Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Unlike last year's grads, AU's Class of 2021 gets to say a proper goodbye to college life

Students clustered together Thursday night on the lawn of Samford Hall at Auburn University, but it had nothing to do with social distancing.

These kids were graduating over the weekend – in person! – and they were gathering with friends before the big ceremony to say goodbye to the campus. Yes, selfies were involved.

This scene reminded me of my own college graduation experience, long before we all had cell phones. The night before my parents arrived in Nashville, my favorite fellow graduate (Bess) and I spent an evening saying goodbye to the Vanderbilt campus, winding along the brick pathways and stopping to tell little stories about what had happened here and there.

Bess said goodbye to the concert hall where she played French horn in the chamber orchestra and the building where she tackled big issues as a member of student government.

I said goodbye to alumni lawn, where once on a beautiful spring day I happened to be carrying a milk jug full of beer and passed my Latin teacher, whose class I had missed that day because of an alleged illness. He stopped and grabbed me by the arm and said, “Mr. Kendrick-Holmes! You’ve made a remarkable recovery!”

“I know!” I said. “It’s a miracle!”

