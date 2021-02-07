Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Wear a mask, maintain your distance, and avoid Highway 280

Anyway, the other reason for moving to the Opelika-Auburn area and ending all this pleasantness popped into my mind on a Friday night a couple of weeks ago. It was pitch black, and I was barreling toward home along 280.

I topped a hill in the right lane and found myself about to pass a very large pickup truck that was in the left lane. As someone who spent four years driving on the autobahn, I try whenever I can to pass only in the passing lane – and to get the heck out of the way if I’m in the passing lane and not passing anybody. So I got in the passing lane and slowed down to give the truck time to get the heck out of my way.

He did not. I say “he” because it’s been my experience that some of the best drivers on the road are women behind the wheel of pickup trucks. As for men in pickups, some of them can drive and some of them cannot, and those who cannot are at their worst on a Friday night.

Anyway, this guy in the big truck with the tinted double cab and the long bed on a Friday night did not switch lanes, at least not right away.

I slowed down to give him time but he kept on trucking. Some Highway 280 drivers do this. They drive slowly in the passing lane for many miles as a means to assert the force of their will on others.