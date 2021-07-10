Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: We're all endorsing something, we're just not all getting paid for it

He didn't get rich doing it. The big bucks, of course, go to those already making the big bucks. Today, Fromm is third-string for the Buffalo Bills, and the only quarterback I see on State Farm's TV ads is Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP who makes more than $33 million a year.

On the day the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness guidelines came into effect, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took to Twitter several minutes after midnight to endorse Milo's Tea.

That prompted some Bama fans to swear off their favorite beverage, until later that day, when Tide defensive back Malachi Moore also announced an endorsement deal with Milo's.

Moore's favorite Bible verse, by the way, is Proverbs 16:3: "Commit your works to the Lord, and your plans will be established," while Nix's is Colossians 3:23: "Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord and not for people."

Moore's Twitter page also sports a cool logo incorporating his initials, along with a shout-out to the World Games coming to Birmingham, a link to buy his autographed jersey for $175, and the pledge to donate 10% of the autograph proceeds to 5-year-old Ford Bertram's fight against leukemia.