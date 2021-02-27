Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: What dawned on me as I sat in the drive-thru vaccination line

That’s when I started looking around and noticing the wide range of people.

Usually in that parking lot, I’m a member of a subset of people who are affiliated with a certain high school in a certain part of town, or have the same interests in sports or music, or at the least are able to afford certain tickets.

Not every one of these subsets looks exactly the same, but they are subsets to which I quite naturally belong and they usually contain large numbers of people I either know or think I’ve seen somewhere before.

This Friday morning at the Civic Center was different. Even though we all technically belonged to the same phase of vaccination candidates, we each seemed to have been randomly selected from the members of the human race who happen to live in this region of the United States.

At this moment, we were all united by one need and one desire: we need protection from this pandemic and we really want to get this shot, and then the next one.

It didn’t matter what color we were or where we lived or what we did for a living or how much money we made.

We were all waiting in the same big line.

We are all in the same boat.