Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: What dawned on me as I sat in the drive-thru vaccination line

Something dawned on me this week while I was sitting in my car, which I suppose is as good a place as any to have something dawn on you.
I was sitting in my car in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center waiting for my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
I’ve spent a lot of time in lines there waiting to arrive and waiting to leave high school graduations. The first three of my children graduated at the Civic Center – the fourth and final child, a member of the Class of 2020, graduated virtually, of course.
Over the years, I’ve also waited to arrive at and leave various sporting events: high school football games, NBA development league games, even-lower-than-minor-league hockey games, and the Globetrotters. Or concerts, likely rock or an old country star who hasn’t died yet.
Now I was waiting in line so I could roll down my window, roll up my sleeve and have somebody stick me in the arm.
Who would have seen this coming?
I was waiting behind a guy wearing a Roll Tide protective mask and driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan so top-of-the-line that you rarely see anything like it on the road. And to my left was a guy driving something that you also rarely see on the road, but for different reasons: a rust-eaten vehicle literally held together with duct tape.
That’s when I started looking around and noticing the wide range of people.
Usually in that parking lot, I’m a member of a subset of people who are affiliated with a certain high school in a certain part of town, or have the same interests in sports or music, or at the least are able to afford certain tickets.
Not every one of these subsets looks exactly the same, but they are subsets to which I quite naturally belong and they usually contain large numbers of people I either know or think I’ve seen somewhere before.
This Friday morning at the Civic Center was different. Even though we all technically belonged to the same phase of vaccination candidates, we each seemed to have been randomly selected from the members of the human race who happen to live in this region of the United States.
At this moment, we were all united by one need and one desire: we need protection from this pandemic and we really want to get this shot, and then the next one.
It didn’t matter what color we were or where we lived or what we did for a living or how much money we made.
We were all waiting in the same big line.
We are all in the same boat.
On this warm February day, with my window rolled down as I awaited my jab, this was an oddly comforting thought.
Maybe everybody else in the line felt the same way. I don’t know.
But I do know one thing: a few minutes later, we all felt like we got punched in the arm.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. You can reach him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com.