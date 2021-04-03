Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Why Easter Sunday was best at the height of the pandemic

Today I’m thinking about how this pandemic has revealed to us the true value of things.
Take Easter, for example.
Last year was probably the first Easter in roughly half a century of life that I haven’t gone to church, and it was one of the best. I’ll tell you why, but first let me tell you what I missed.
At the top of the list, I missed singing “Up from the Grave He Arose” with a full congregation, which is about as boisterous as it gets for us Presbyterians. The song has little echoes you can throw in if you’re feeling bold enough, like this: “Up from the grave He arose (He arose!), with a mighty triumph o’er His foes (He arose!).
I also missed dinner on the grounds, an Easter tradition at my church. I missed the fried chicken and all the potluck sides and desserts, and the fellowship on the lawn.
So singin’ and fellowshippin’. That’s what I missed.
But here’s what I didn’t miss: My wife Bess is children’s minister at our church, so while everybody’s eating lunch, she’s setting up the Easter egg hunt and dividing kids into age groups and then overseeing the general mayhem that ensues. So, while I go through the food line, I’m fixing her a plate to eat later, and then I go out and find a spot for myself at one of the long tables. If our children are home for the weekend, they’re eating at other tables with friends.
On last year’s pandemic Easter Sunday, with three of our four children quarantining at home, we all slept late and then went unironed and unadorned out to the screen porch and drank coffee and listened to our pastor’s pre-recorded Easter sermon. And yes, we sang “Up from the Grave He Arose.” Without the fear of our pewmates not understanding our particular brand of musical genius, we sang boldly and included all the echoes (He arose!) and truly made a joyful noise (He arose!).
Then, because Mama didn’t have to run off and hide Easter eggs for other people’s children, we sat out on the porch for the rest of the morning and enjoyed each other’s company. We didn’t have anywhere else to go or anything else to do, and that’s what made it so great.
This Easter, things will be closer to normal than last year. We’ll be worshipping in the church building and afterward there will be a socially distanced, bring-your-own picnic. Bess will be orchestrating the big egg hunt, and our family has decided to hang out with fellow congregants on the lawn but to wait and eat Easter dinner together at home later.
In this pandemic, we learned what we value most about Easter: remembering what we believe and where our hope lies, and celebrating this with the people we love. This matters more than doing things the same way we’ve always done them. What we do and why we do it is more important than how we’re doing it.
Happy Easter.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com