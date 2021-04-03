Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Why Easter Sunday was best at the height of the pandemic

On last year’s pandemic Easter Sunday, with three of our four children quarantining at home, we all slept late and then went unironed and unadorned out to the screen porch and drank coffee and listened to our pastor’s pre-recorded Easter sermon. And yes, we sang “Up from the Grave He Arose.” Without the fear of our pewmates not understanding our particular brand of musical genius, we sang boldly and included all the echoes (He arose!) and truly made a joyful noise (He arose!).

Then, because Mama didn’t have to run off and hide Easter eggs for other people’s children, we sat out on the porch for the rest of the morning and enjoyed each other’s company. We didn’t have anywhere else to go or anything else to do, and that’s what made it so great.

This Easter, things will be closer to normal than last year. We’ll be worshipping in the church building and afterward there will be a socially distanced, bring-your-own picnic. Bess will be orchestrating the big egg hunt, and our family has decided to hang out with fellow congregants on the lawn but to wait and eat Easter dinner together at home later.