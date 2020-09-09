Don’t look now, but it’s trigger time

So all the talk surrounding Labor Day typically has to do with whether or not it’s now kosher to wear white, a fashion faux pas supported by many, or discussions of cookout menus required for the latest family and friend gathering.
With COVID-19 still making its presence known, conversations have veered into new directions and decisions about safety and quarantine are still taking center stage. Thus, add yet another holiday into the mix of this strange year, a year in which the losses keep piling up, affecting grief journeys everywhere.
It is this time of year that people are typically celebrating the return of football and marching bands, eagerly anticipating the ushering in of cooler weather. Little thought is given to holidays arriving in November and December, and yet, if you are grieving, please take note that marketers and merchandisers are already blanketing stores with reminders that they are just around the corner.
As a counselor, I am always bringing this up to those in their bereavement, making them aware of “triggers” that are already in place that might provide the proverbial “sucker punch.”
I need for them to know that there are things out there that could potentially derail the “semi-good day” that they are having because I believe that the more we are prepared for something, the less of an impact it can have on our lives (but not always).
There’s nothing like heading to the local grocery store to pick up chips and dip and find yourself standing paralyzed next to a display that depicts a family scene celebrating the holidays. Even though you know that the holidays are coming, in your mind they are far enough away that this display catches you unaware, and your heart feels like it’s going to explode into a million pieces.
As shoppers continue to mill about around you, you suddenly take notice that people are staring or giving you “the look.” You know the one, where pity shines in their eyes because they understand that feeling due to being there themselves or because they can sense the grief pouring off of you in aisle nine.
Awareness and preparation
Again, if you are currently experiencing loss, no matter what that loss is and no matter how much time has passed, please expect to see “grief triggers” in regards to the holidays from here until the end of the calendar year.
It might seem strange to be talking about Thanksgiving or Christmas in September; however it is already inundating retail stores. It’s not too early to begin having conversations with family and friends about how these things make you feel, or discuss what you are thinking about in terms of celebrating or not celebrating.
Awareness and preparation go a long way towards how you respond to things that are painful, but that doesn’t mean that by being prepared that you won’t experience incredible heartbreak and loss. You absolutely will, and at unexpected things and at unexpected times, but hopefully you will also understand that your response is both normal and valid.
In a time where life continues to throw us curve balls, maybe our awareness will allow us to see more clearly and wait for that perfect pitch, the one that will send us running around the bases towards our healing.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
