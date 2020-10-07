Educating students, adults about litter

Last Wednesday, a caller to the Keep Opelika Beautiful office informed me that she was frustrated with the amount of litter on the roadsides in her neighborhood. She stated that she carries a grocery bag with her when she takes her dog for a walk every afternoon.

The caller explained that the litter consists of cigarette butts, cups and paper. We had common opinions on the frustrations behind dealing with litterbugs. I explained to the caller that part of KOB’s mission is to educate students and adults on the effects of litter on our environment, so I appreciated her phone call.

You probably recall the Boy Scout motto “Leave It Better Than You Found It.” When I speak to school groups, civic clubs and other gatherings about the importance of not littering, I always use a chip bag to demonstrate my point.

Let’s consider that you eat a snack bag of chips and throw the empty bag in a parking lot. This one light-weighted piece of litter will be pushed by the water on the surface to a drain at the lowest point in the parking lot. This drain, and all the contents, flow into a creek and eventually larger water ways.

The empty bag might wash ashore after a big downpour. It might travel all the way to the ocean. We don’t want to swim in littered water, and there are many dangers involved for animals.