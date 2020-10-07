Educating students, adults about litter

Last Wednesday, a caller to the Keep Opelika Beautiful office informed me that she was frustrated with the amount of litter on the roadsides in her neighborhood. She stated that she carries a grocery bag with her when she takes her dog for a walk every afternoon.
The caller explained that the litter consists of cigarette butts, cups and paper. We had common opinions on the frustrations behind dealing with litterbugs. I explained to the caller that part of KOB’s mission is to educate students and adults on the effects of litter on our environment, so I appreciated her phone call.
You probably recall the Boy Scout motto “Leave It Better Than You Found It.” When I speak to school groups, civic clubs and other gatherings about the importance of not littering, I always use a chip bag to demonstrate my point.
Let’s consider that you eat a snack bag of chips and throw the empty bag in a parking lot. This one light-weighted piece of litter will be pushed by the water on the surface to a drain at the lowest point in the parking lot. This drain, and all the contents, flow into a creek and eventually larger water ways.
The empty bag might wash ashore after a big downpour. It might travel all the way to the ocean. We don’t want to swim in littered water, and there are many dangers involved for animals.
I always challenge individuals to get in the habit of taking all their trash out of the vehicle when they arrive at their destination. This plan prevents a build-up of trash and helps people resist the urge to throw litter out the window.
While we might not deliberately litter, there are times when we don’t catch the receipt that flew out of our grocery bag or make the effort to pick up a newspaper that has been caught by the wind. Sometimes I am guilty of not wanting to stop my children from walking towards a store or school to pick up trash. But isn’t that part of educating a younger generation on the effects of litter?
My children always learn lessons much better when they see it demonstrated than simply words or commands. We do this when we put on a seatbelt, look both ways when crossing the street or making our beds in the morning. As parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, we exhibit the behavior we would like to see reflected in the little people in our lives. I’m learning to slow down and show my children that we must work together to make our community a better place to live.
Thank you to all that attended the Shred Day last Saturday. Together we collected over 12,000 pounds of paper for shredding. The cardboard trailer was full of cardboard and electronic recycling bin was overflowing. We had 196 vehicles come through the event. Many people mentioned it felt good to get rid of outdated documents.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!