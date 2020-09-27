Fall is here

I saw a post on Facebook from exactly a year ago where I stated the outside temperature was 86 degrees and even referred to it as football weather.
Apparently, it was real hot last summer, so 86 seemed cool. Today, the high was only 72, and it could not feel any better.
I’m getting old; closing in on 50, in fact. I still haven’t made it to 49, but if you round up, I’m there. My stomach is pretty round these days, too. Yep, I’m getting old, and I’m cool with that.
Give me these cool breezes of the fall over the horrendous, hot, humid heat of the summer any day. It could stay like this year ‘round as far as I’m concerned.
It needs to be warmer if we want to swim, right? I don’t need to swim outside. I can always take Abby to the Comfort Inn if she has a hankering to get her toes wet. I kid. Kind of. I reckon I can make an exception for warmer weather as long as it coincides with a trip to the lake or to the beach. I reckon. Maybe, I’m just getting old. Give me the mountains over the beach any day.
But, you just wait; by the time spring rolls around, I’ll be ecstatic to see 80 again. It’s just human nature.
I cut grass a few days ago. When I started, the temperature was only 62. I think it was 92 the last time I mowed. I figured it would be easy, and I’d be done in no time. That, however, wasn’t the case. I was worn slap out. I took break after break, but eventually got finished. This might be the last time I cut this year…or ever. Who knows?
During one of the breaks, I came in and made a meatloaf sandwich from the loaf of meat I’d made the night before. Along with pear salad, I’ve always considered meatloaf to be a staple for old people.
I hadn’t even tried any in 30 years, but I got a wild hair and decided to cook some for the very first time. I have to say that it was mighty tasty.
I gave some to my mama who said, and I quote, “That meatloaf you made is one of, if not the best, I have ever eaten. It’s hard to believe that was the first one you’ve ever made.”
Now you might just chalk that up to a mama being supportive of her son, and you’re likely correct with that assumption, but it was good. I think I’ll make me another sandwich when I finish this column. This is the third day of it, so it’s the last day it’s welcomed in my refrigerator. I don’t go to four; I’m not that old…although I did eat some fried liver the other day. That’s another sign.
I grabbed the gas station liver while headed to a gig in Alpharetta, Georgia. Yes, a real-life event with real people. It was only my fourth event in well over six months.
I recently wrote about the success of the one at Amelia Island. It could not have gone any better. Unfortunately, it was followed by one at LaGrange College, which was far and away the worst show I’ve ever had. Last week, I did my first virtual performance for an online conference. It went well, but as an entertainer, there’s nothing like real-life people.
These real-life people were old, and they were absolutely awesome! It was for an assisted living community and took place during “Happy Hour.” They’d dipped into the beer, wine and circus peanuts, so they were ready for a good time.
One guy was retired Navy and pulled for LSU. Another guy looked like Jimmy Carter. There were plenty of ladies there, too, and they were so much fun.
Now here’s the cool thing. One of them was Betty Smith and what a surprise she was! Although I never had her as a teacher, she taught English at Opelika Junior High School for 25 years. I knew her as Mrs. Henderson. That was cool!
I made new friends and thought it went very well, but because of COVID, we had to do the event outside, but that was okay. It really was because fall is here.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
