Filush-Glaze: Bullying breaks parents’ hearts

This is my effort to reach all of our parents, teachers, caregivers, etc. and help them understand that terrible things are happening to our kids. Whether it is in the school bathrooms, the halls, on the playground or on the bus, or whether it is behind the safety of online screens and apps like TikTok and Snapchat, it is greatly impacting our children in negative ways.

They are constantly being inundated with verbal attacks that lead them to questioning whether or not they are “worthy” of even being alive, and that is what is extremely frightening.

Please, find a way to become more present and aware of what is happening and have conversations about bullying. Peer pressure has always been a thing, and kids today still find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place sometimes, not knowing what to do or how to help their friends. Help them see what their options are and remind them that “saying something versus doing nothing” is imperative.

Most schools have incorporated an anonymous system to report bullying online. I applaud this effort because at least it is something. However, kids are already telling me that they don’t trust it because the ones who have made reports wound up being “outed” and received more bullying as a result.