Filush-Glaze: Bullying breaks parents’ hearts

Thinking back to my childhood years, there were many instances I can remember in which I was targeted and bullied. Like many of you, you either experienced it yourself, participated in it with others and/or you witnessed it happening and stood back, uncertain of what to do.
Bullies have been around forever, and most of the time, at least the way it is depicted in movies, the “bad guy/girl” always loses in the end. However, in real life, this is not always the case.
In fact, bullying behavior has escalated to new heights, leaving kids broken and wounded. Parents are witnessing their children coming home from school or off the bus crying, despondent and afraid, and it is leaving them feeling helpless.
Perhaps social media is to blame as more studies show the negative impact it is having upon our children. Heck, there have been times I have read comments made by adults that sadden and shock me to the point that it depresses my mood or ignites so much anger and frustration inside of me that it is no wonder that our children are struggling to find ways to cope with the meanness and brutality that is out there.
It used to be that kids picked on you about your clothes or whether or not you wore glasses or braces. Now, it is so much worse. As a clinician, I am constantly given examples of things being done or words said that are beyond shocking and distasteful, things that are contributing to increased levels of depression, anxiety and, unfortunately, Suicidal Ideations.
This is my effort to reach all of our parents, teachers, caregivers, etc. and help them understand that terrible things are happening to our kids. Whether it is in the school bathrooms, the halls, on the playground or on the bus, or whether it is behind the safety of online screens and apps like TikTok and Snapchat, it is greatly impacting our children in negative ways.
They are constantly being inundated with verbal attacks that lead them to questioning whether or not they are “worthy” of even being alive, and that is what is extremely frightening.
Please, find a way to become more present and aware of what is happening and have conversations about bullying. Peer pressure has always been a thing, and kids today still find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place sometimes, not knowing what to do or how to help their friends. Help them see what their options are and remind them that “saying something versus doing nothing” is imperative.
Most schools have incorporated an anonymous system to report bullying online. I applaud this effort because at least it is something. However, kids are already telling me that they don’t trust it because the ones who have made reports wound up being “outed” and received more bullying as a result.
I really don’t know the answer to how we can stop this tearing down of one another, but I do know that it is a huge issue, one that we need to stamp out sooner versus later. Our children deserve better.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.