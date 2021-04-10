Filush-Glaze: Cardinals provide comfort and healing

Many people know that during the beginning of quarantine last year, I was desperate to find a new hobby, something that would inspire and create peace for a heart that was unsettled.
Everywhere I looked, people were suffering, and the walls of distance between family and friends were erected due to fear of the unknown parameters of COVID-19. So, I took up bird watching, and not just lightly. I’m talking about ordered books, dug out the old binoculars, downloaded some Apps on my phone, hung up feeders and then proceeded to spend hours in the backyard watching and listening to their morning and evening song. It was beyond comforting and even better, it was healing.
I’ve always heard how a visit from a red cardinal means that “someone is visiting you from heaven,” and I’m a firm believer in spirits from above stopping by to check in on us from time to time. The interesting thing is that at any given moment, I can look into my yard and spot upwards of 20 such birds, males and females, and of course I enjoy them immensely.
But there are also times where I sit and wonder ,“Who are all of these people stopping by to say hi?”
Sometimes, I just have a gut feeling who that someone special is, especially if it is just one, and yes, I do find myself talking to them and thanking them for making their presence known. There are even times when a tear escapes my eye as I am reminded of a particular memory, or I am so struck by their beauty that I cannot even move. But always, I am welcoming and accepting of these beautiful and unexpected gifts.
The thing is, whatever we happen to believe, whether it is loved ones making their presence known, messages from above or just some random birds who just really like the black canola seed you are placing in your feeder, it creates an opportunity to remember. And, when we remember, we are essentially creating healing within ourselves because we are giving feelings a chance to surface and flow freely.
I can’t honestly tell you how many times I have traveled down memory lane or had a moment of absolute clarity knowing that someone special had just “paid me a visit” either in my backyard, or outside a restaurant café or while hiking in the woods, etc. You see, once you become aware of them and pay attention, they start to show up everywhere—sometimes when you are searching for them and other times when you least expect them to arrive.
For me, every single one is a heart caress, and that feeling is something that I hold dear and will treasure always.
Bird watching is more than just a hobby for me. In fact, it has become therapeutic and peaceful, Nature’s way of providing the comfort needed to advance in our healing journey.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.