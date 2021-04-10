Filush-Glaze: Cardinals provide comfort and healing

Many people know that during the beginning of quarantine last year, I was desperate to find a new hobby, something that would inspire and create peace for a heart that was unsettled.

Everywhere I looked, people were suffering, and the walls of distance between family and friends were erected due to fear of the unknown parameters of COVID-19. So, I took up bird watching, and not just lightly. I’m talking about ordered books, dug out the old binoculars, downloaded some Apps on my phone, hung up feeders and then proceeded to spend hours in the backyard watching and listening to their morning and evening song. It was beyond comforting and even better, it was healing.

I’ve always heard how a visit from a red cardinal means that “someone is visiting you from heaven,” and I’m a firm believer in spirits from above stopping by to check in on us from time to time. The interesting thing is that at any given moment, I can look into my yard and spot upwards of 20 such birds, males and females, and of course I enjoy them immensely.

But there are also times where I sit and wonder ,“Who are all of these people stopping by to say hi?”