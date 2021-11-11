Filush-Glaze: Coping with the ‘darkness’

Let’s be honest, when it doesn’t get dark until 9 o’clock, it definitely affects our energy levels and we are more likely to be social, engage in outdoor activities or find things to do to keep us occupied. But when it is pitch black by 4:30, motivation often goes to the wayside, and we find ourselves making excuses to stay indoors citing “being too tired” or “not feeling well.”

I’ll admit this time of the year is particularly difficult for me, and I have to rely sometimes on family and friends to assist me when I find myself in the low motivation funk. It becomes really easy to develop patterns of behavior that can become harmful to our health, so it is imperative to be aware of how the longer nights and colder days affects our mental and physical health and then develop ways to combat the negative effects.

Those who are experiencing the death of a loved one are already battling difficulties such as lack of motivation, energy or the desire to be social. Additionally, it is also holiday season, and many find this time unbearable and could use heaping doses of love and support.