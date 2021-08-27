Filush-Glaze: Covid-19, grief and turtle shells

I’m going to start off by saying that I hope this title captured your attention and piqued your curiosity.
Why? Because years ago, countless individuals told me that “people will never read your column because no one wants to read depressing stuff,” and I took that as a personal challenge to prove the doubters wrong.
You see, death and dying, or grief in all its myriad of forms is a natural part of living, and if we continue to bury our heads beneath the sand and avoid talking about it, it sends the message that it isn’t “worthy” of discussion. Now, I’m not a gambler, but I would put down my life’s savings on a bet that the exact opposite is true.
The way in which grief has impacted us during this pandemic is constantly changing. One could argue that death and loss does not happen in a vacuum and that life automatically begins to change as soon as we experience the pain and trauma. And I would agree with that wholeheartedly.
Let me give an example. So many people spoke with me about vaccinations and how it essentially provided them a sense of security for themselves and for the safety of others. They talked about the relief they felt about “being able to live their lives again” and described emerging from quarantine, reaching out in person to family and friends, a simple act that had been missing for so long that essentially filled their hearts with joy. Many discussions were held that focused on the weight of carrying their grief alone, trapped inside homes without any “safe place to go,” and they described loneliness, heartbreak and complete devastation.
But, with the summer months and the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases and/or deaths, people made a conscious effort to balance life choices and re-incorporate “normal” activities into their lives once more, such as attending C]church, meeting for lunch at a local restaurant or picking up that pickle ball paddle.
In reality, it looked and felt like a mass number of turtles that had been safely sequestered deep within their shell slowly poking their heads out and taking those hesitant first steps into the unknown. But then, seemingly out of nowhere, the information changed, and like a cruel joke, those same hopeful faces, quickly darted back into their shells once more.
In a terrible twist of fate, many now feel as though COVID-19 has imprisoned them again, and so I wish to gently encourage us all to somehow “still find a way to live in a way that comforts our soul.”
Fred Rogers said it best: “You rarely have time for everything you want in this life, so you need to make choices. And hopefully your choices can come from a deep sense of who you are.”
Be safe. Be confident. Add a healthy dose of empathy and compassion to your life and never forget to “love thy neighbor.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.