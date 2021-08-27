Filush-Glaze: Covid-19, grief and turtle shells

I’m going to start off by saying that I hope this title captured your attention and piqued your curiosity.

Why? Because years ago, countless individuals told me that “people will never read your column because no one wants to read depressing stuff,” and I took that as a personal challenge to prove the doubters wrong.

You see, death and dying, or grief in all its myriad of forms is a natural part of living, and if we continue to bury our heads beneath the sand and avoid talking about it, it sends the message that it isn’t “worthy” of discussion. Now, I’m not a gambler, but I would put down my life’s savings on a bet that the exact opposite is true.

The way in which grief has impacted us during this pandemic is constantly changing. One could argue that death and loss does not happen in a vacuum and that life automatically begins to change as soon as we experience the pain and trauma. And I would agree with that wholeheartedly.