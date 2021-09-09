Filush-Glaze: Divided We Fall: A new wave of grieving

Having just memorialized the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, I was touched by the countless stories of heroism and the overall depiction of what it meant to be an American.
As is often the case, when tragedy strikes here in the heartland, people tend to come together and put on an overwhelming display of “helping thy neighbor.” Out comes the red, white and blue flags, money being raised for those in need and countless outpouring of donations, prayers and “coming together.” When that happens, it is often a mixture of pride and heartbreak for one’s country as we attempt to digest the senseless tragedy, whatever that maybe, and then the healing begins.
For those who were alive and witnessed what happened 20 years ago, the memories remain sharp and emblazoned in our hearts and minds. Words like “never forget” become synonymous with that tragic event, and it almost always pulls us back to that date and time and the myriad of feelings that we experienced in its wake.
But what about now? A new tragedy has slowly but swiftly taken over our country in the form of a virus that has seemingly divided us as Americans. Now, instead of “love thy neighbor,” we seem to be bogged down in division, drawing constant lines in the sand that mostly revolve around mask wearing and vaccinations. And, just when it looks like I couldn’t be shocked or appalled by something else, the news delivers an impactful punch of individuals acting the exact opposite of what I have always envisioned America to stand for.
Like most of you, I have witnessed attacking behaviors, violence, hate and words filled with vitriol that wound and separate neighbors, co-workers, friends and yes, even family. So, this begs the question, why is this happening, and what will be its lasting impact?
To be honest, I think what we are seeing played out presently is the biggest war of all, a war that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight and one that is brilliantly using Americans to defeat one another. It used to be that our biggest threat came from overseas, but now, if we are being honest, it feels as though we have fallen into a roiling sea of “Me versus We,” and our focus has morphed into a new mentality that feels unfamiliar and threatening.
Now, I’m not saying that wonderful and positive things aren’t still happening, because they absolutely are and we have numerous people “on the battlefield” attempting to heal the wounded and bring us back together again. However, the virus of humanity, in addition to the medical one seems to be spreading out of control and the layers upon layers of grief that accompany it are tenfold.
So let’s ask ourselves, how can we put an end to this disastrous division and begin to heal as a nation? In 1768, John Dickinson stated, “Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.