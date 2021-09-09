Filush-Glaze: Divided We Fall: A new wave of grieving

Having just memorialized the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, I was touched by the countless stories of heroism and the overall depiction of what it meant to be an American.

As is often the case, when tragedy strikes here in the heartland, people tend to come together and put on an overwhelming display of “helping thy neighbor.” Out comes the red, white and blue flags, money being raised for those in need and countless outpouring of donations, prayers and “coming together.” When that happens, it is often a mixture of pride and heartbreak for one’s country as we attempt to digest the senseless tragedy, whatever that maybe, and then the healing begins.

For those who were alive and witnessed what happened 20 years ago, the memories remain sharp and emblazoned in our hearts and minds. Words like “never forget” become synonymous with that tragic event, and it almost always pulls us back to that date and time and the myriad of feelings that we experienced in its wake.