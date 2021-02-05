Filush-Glaze: ‘Hello, are you still there?’

Early on in my career, I discovered very quickly that people have differing opinions on what is “OK or not OK” to do while grieving.

Feeling lost and confused, those who had entered their bereavement journey would often turn to their spiritual advisors for direction, seeking words of comfort and sometimes even permission to grieve in ways that felt most comfortable for them.

The problem is that if I had a room full of every kind of spiritual advisor imaginable and we sat down and discussed grief and how it is evidenced and/or what are the proper ways to grieve, there would be a multitude of answers along with differing opinions.

What I want for us to keep in mind is that everyone has an opinion of how we should grieve. Who is to say what is right or wrong, and how does anyone even know what truly lies within an individual’s heart, thus impacting a grief journey?

What I like to remind people of is that everyone is different, and because we have these differences, our grief journey should not be consigned to any labels or placed into a box. Yes, it is important to share our experiences and learn from one another, but, again, comparing and contrasting how others are grieving can sometimes add confusion, shame and a whole host of other difficult feelings.