Filush-Glaze: ‘Hello, are you still there?’

Early on in my career, I discovered very quickly that people have differing opinions on what is “OK or not OK” to do while grieving.
Feeling lost and confused, those who had entered their bereavement journey would often turn to their spiritual advisors for direction, seeking words of comfort and sometimes even permission to grieve in ways that felt most comfortable for them.
The problem is that if I had a room full of every kind of spiritual advisor imaginable and we sat down and discussed grief and how it is evidenced and/or what are the proper ways to grieve, there would be a multitude of answers along with differing opinions.
What I want for us to keep in mind is that everyone has an opinion of how we should grieve. Who is to say what is right or wrong, and how does anyone even know what truly lies within an individual’s heart, thus impacting a grief journey?
What I like to remind people of is that everyone is different, and because we have these differences, our grief journey should not be consigned to any labels or placed into a box. Yes, it is important to share our experiences and learn from one another, but, again, comparing and contrasting how others are grieving can sometimes add confusion, shame and a whole host of other difficult feelings.
For example, and I can attest to this due to listening to those who are grieving along with hearing spiritual belief systems, that many find comfort in talking to their loved ones after death. Sometimes they hesitate to share this with me, voicing embarrassment that they are speaking with someone who is no longer alive, and yet I gently encourage them to continue to do just that. Why? Because it is healing, and, most importantly, because it brings them comfort to invite their loved ones presence into their lives.
In a difference of opinion, there are those who believe that talking to our departed loved ones is unholy, and they encourage people to avoid this at all costs, thus adding to feelings of uncertainty and thoughts bouncing around in their mind of “Am I doing this wrong? What’s wrong with me?”
It’s almost always at this point that I encourage people to have conversations with others, to read more about grief and how individuals and families heal from perhaps their brokenness and pain. I let them know that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and it is up to us, even when we are grieving and feeling less than motivated, to formulate our own ideas of what brings us peace and comfort.
Journaling is another way to express feelings and share part of our continued life experience with loved ones who have died. It is therapeutic, cathartic and it assists in identifying some of our deepest hurts that we are unknowingly carrying inside.
It also serves a purpose of remembering and documenting those memories to pass along to those we will eventually leave behind, a record of a lifetime well deserved of keeping an account of and stories to be shared at future family gatherings.
So in closing, the most important thing you can do while grieving is to find the way that you grieve the best. That means engaging in things that bring you comfort and peace and walking away from those who would judge how you navigate through your bereavement journey.
Whether our departed loved ones can hear us is still up for debate, but for me, I feel it in my heart that they continue to walk alongside us when we need them the most and that they are listening.
