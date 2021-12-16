Filush-Glaze: Holiday ‘rules’ for the grieving

Because we are smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, I felt it would be a good idea to throw out some helpful “rules” for those who are struggling with pain and loss.
It’s important to remember that life isn’t always filled with peace and joy during this time of year and that some are impacted daily by incessant radio songs, TV commercials and the social media marketing that serves as a constant reminder that their loss is real and extremely raw.
One thing I always encourage people to do when invited to holiday occasions or local festivities is to first, give yourself permission to say no.
Your support system is probably very aware of your grief and wishes to reach out and make sure that you are not alone during this very difficult time. However, if you are not ready, nor are you comfortable with attending, it is OK to thank them for the invitation and decline.
On the flipside, it is also perfectly fine to say yes and then later change your mind, because that’s the way that grief works, isn’t it? One minute we absolutely think we know what we want and then the next minute we do a complete 180 and feel differently. Please keep in mind that friends and family will understand and respect your decision, but even if they don’t, your feelings are of utmost importance and protecting your heart is essential.
Additionally, if you choose to participate in festive parties and family gatherings, consider driving yourself. I can’t tell you how many times the bereaved have shared with me the absolutely helpless feeling of accepting a ride, and then feeling trapped in a place that triggers emotions and memories, creating a sense of panic in which they wish to flee and yet they don’t have their keys to leave.
The other issue that arises is if the event is in the evening because some are simply not comfortable driving in the dark or even returning home after the sun has set. In this case, plan ahead with your driver and develop a “code word” that will let them know ahead of time that you may have to leave the gathering early if the setting becomes too difficult to manage.
Also, don’t forget to give yourself some grace this holiday season. Your world has essentially been turned upside down, so it is perfectly understandable to engage in new traditions, to travel away from home or to simply settle in and count down the days until all the festivities are over.
There are no hard fast rules in terms of how you should grieve, even though many will try to throw opinions your way. So take deep breaths, find peace when you are able and celebrate the love in your heart. After all, pain would be non-existent if not for the fact that we have loved so deeply.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.