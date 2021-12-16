Filush-Glaze: Holiday ‘rules’ for the grieving

Additionally, if you choose to participate in festive parties and family gatherings, consider driving yourself. I can’t tell you how many times the bereaved have shared with me the absolutely helpless feeling of accepting a ride, and then feeling trapped in a place that triggers emotions and memories, creating a sense of panic in which they wish to flee and yet they don’t have their keys to leave.

The other issue that arises is if the event is in the evening because some are simply not comfortable driving in the dark or even returning home after the sun has set. In this case, plan ahead with your driver and develop a “code word” that will let them know ahead of time that you may have to leave the gathering early if the setting becomes too difficult to manage.

Also, don’t forget to give yourself some grace this holiday season. Your world has essentially been turned upside down, so it is perfectly understandable to engage in new traditions, to travel away from home or to simply settle in and count down the days until all the festivities are over.