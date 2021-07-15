Filush-Glaze: Memory loss equals double the loss

You see, as I grew older, I also began to work more closely with those who were actually walking the path of caring for someone they love that was experiencing memory loss. Their pain is complicated in that they begin to grieve the moment the diagnosis is made, knowing that it has now become a race against the clock, that time is “limited,” not in a physical way, but in an emotional sense because one day they will wake up and “not remember” who they are or who the people are around them.

In most instances, the disease process is excruciatingly slow, which as most would tell you can be both a blessing and a curse. Watching the person you love decline, their memories scattered and jumbled, and then their inability to remember how to care for themselves is a grief unlike any other.

If you know someone who is currently walking this path, I would encourage you to reach out to them and acknowledge the pain they are going through. Hear me when I say this. They are struggling and asking for help or emotional support can be difficult.

Yes, their loved one is still alive, but sometimes that can be even more painful as recognition and shared memories begin to disappear. Without a doubt, the life they have together has been altered, but one thing never falters, and that is the love that continues to weave them together.

Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.