Filush-Glaze: Not all who wander are lost

Patience and understanding

I think this is an important concept to discuss because, in all honesty, some people are uncomfortable with the person you become after loss.

I hear things like, “He isn’t the same anymore” or “She never wants to do anything or go anywhere. She isn’t as fun as she used to be.” Believe me, those who are grieving are aware that they are changing, and they struggle with understanding new aspects of themselves.

They feel guilty if they turn down invitations, or if they no longer want to participate in friend groups or return to their home church. They feel your judgment when they don’t “bounce back” as fast as you think they should, and sometimes they just disappear altogether.

An important distinction to make is that people who are grieving are not lost. They certainly feel lost, but how can one be lost if we are still able to see them or speak with them?

As supporters, I would encourage us all to utilize patience and understanding with those who are grieving. Honor the “wandering” and acknowledge that the person you love and wish to support is rediscovering how to move forward in life the best way they possibly can, and that doesn’t always look like what you want it to be. And that’s OK.