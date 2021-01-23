Filush-Glaze: Not all who wander are lost

Did you know that part of a grief journey is about rediscovering who you are?
Think about it. Because you have loved and because you have shared life and countless amounts of memories, you have become a changed person. So, it would be safe to assume that when you experience loss, it changes you as well, and, for many, that is one of the most difficult parts of grieving.
Accepting loss is difficult, even when we know it is real and the hard facts are staring us in the face, delivering up our new reality. We begin to wander in new directions, some willingly and others not so much, and as the time passes, destinations either remain hazy or become clearer.
I’ve heard many describe their bereavement time as a period in their life that they wish they had never encountered, and yet, a good many of them will share with you the countless amounts of things they have learned about themselves and others for having embarked on this path.
As I’ve stated before, death changes us, and even if we feel lost and untethered for some time, eventually we are able to feel grounded once again. When that happens remains different for each individual, but I can tell you that they often come to the realization that even though they felt “lost” for quite some time they never truly were.
They just needed space to find themselves and figure out how to proceed with life while living their “new normal.”
Patience and understanding
I think this is an important concept to discuss because, in all honesty, some people are uncomfortable with the person you become after loss.
I hear things like, “He isn’t the same anymore” or “She never wants to do anything or go anywhere. She isn’t as fun as she used to be.” Believe me, those who are grieving are aware that they are changing, and they struggle with understanding new aspects of themselves.
They feel guilty if they turn down invitations, or if they no longer want to participate in friend groups or return to their home church. They feel your judgment when they don’t “bounce back” as fast as you think they should, and sometimes they just disappear altogether.
An important distinction to make is that people who are grieving are not lost. They certainly feel lost, but how can one be lost if we are still able to see them or speak with them?
As supporters, I would encourage us all to utilize patience and understanding with those who are grieving. Honor the “wandering” and acknowledge that the person you love and wish to support is rediscovering how to move forward in life the best way they possibly can, and that doesn’t always look like what you want it to be. And that’s OK.
Some of the greatest personal growth moments come from hitting rock bottom and having to learn how to climb our way out of the deepest and darkest hole we have ever encountered. For those who haven’t been there, it is more difficult to see the trauma of having arrived there, but for those who have been in that space, they are more likely to climb down there with you and help hold the rope, demonstrating from experience how to emerge out of that pit.
No one likes to feel lost; however, when we are found and we begin to breathe again, that self-discovery brings us strength and additional reminders that we are healing.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.