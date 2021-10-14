Filush-Glaze: Red flag behaviors during the pandemic

There are many dangers lurking in the backgrounds of people’s lives, dangers that seemingly pop up out of nowhere but have honestly been simmering beneath the surface for quite some time.
With the pandemic still raging around us, certain red flags like increased alcohol intake and drug usage have become more worrisome, affecting individuals and families in negative ways.
For some, the sobering result ends up in death, while others are left to stand by and watch as their loved ones literally implode, their behaviors and actions sending off projectiles that inflict hurt and pain on those around them.
In counseling, I have the advantage of seeing both sides - those who are struggling with their own internal wounds and find themselves turning towards drugs and/or alcohol to “self-medicate,” and those families who are consumed with emotional wounds due to watching their loved ones engage in actions that are destructive and hurtful to themselves and to those around them. Both are terribly painful, and the feelings of helplessness and guilt tend to overwhelm and cause additional anxiety, depression, an emotional state of being “unbalanced,” as well as feeling lost and frustrated as to how to end the negative and harmful behaviors.
Additionally, I am hearing a lot of anger, anger at life situations like the pandemic and anger towards family and friends due to feeling like they aren’t supportive enough.
Right now, people are covering up their pain by engaging in addictive behaviors that are essentially destroying their lives. Loved ones are standing by feeling helpless and filled with sadness as they watch herculean efforts to save them go by the wayside, unwanted and unappreciated.
Perhaps one feeling I hear discussed most often is guilt - guilt that they “didn’t do enough” or that somehow they are to “blame” for their loved ones actions. At some point, we have to zoom out and look at the bigger picture and recognize that addiction is a disease, and like COVID-19, some have become victims and will always be considered long haulers.
Hard choices must be made from time to time in the form of boundaries and walking away from toxic behaviors, even if it hurts and leads to additional grief. Why is that? Because sometimes in supporting our loved ones, we end up enabling the choices they make, sending the message that no matter what they do, we will always be there to “rescue” them. And I get it, walking away from someone we love is one of the most difficult things to do, but I would also argue that sometimes it is necessary in order to salvage the peace within your own heart.
Loving an addict is a form of grief that most will never understand, especially if they have never been there. People wish to judge, cast stones and do their fair share of tongue wagging, which is extremely hurtful, making it even harder to provide support and assist those searching for the path to their sobriety.
It’s past time to talk more openly and honestly about this disease and address the secret side of addiction. The layers of grief here are multiple. We must and can do more.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.