Filush-Glaze: Red flag behaviors during the pandemic

Right now, people are covering up their pain by engaging in addictive behaviors that are essentially destroying their lives. Loved ones are standing by feeling helpless and filled with sadness as they watch herculean efforts to save them go by the wayside, unwanted and unappreciated.

Perhaps one feeling I hear discussed most often is guilt - guilt that they “didn’t do enough” or that somehow they are to “blame” for their loved ones actions. At some point, we have to zoom out and look at the bigger picture and recognize that addiction is a disease, and like COVID-19, some have become victims and will always be considered long haulers.

Hard choices must be made from time to time in the form of boundaries and walking away from toxic behaviors, even if it hurts and leads to additional grief. Why is that? Because sometimes in supporting our loved ones, we end up enabling the choices they make, sending the message that no matter what they do, we will always be there to “rescue” them. And I get it, walking away from someone we love is one of the most difficult things to do, but I would also argue that sometimes it is necessary in order to salvage the peace within your own heart.