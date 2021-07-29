Filush-Glaze: Sad goodbyes

Last year, I experienced the loss of my last living grandparent. I consider myself lucky to have lived on this planet for 46 years before having to say goodbye to them all, a privilege not afforded to many people.

It’s a strange feeling to realize that they are all gone, but it’s also incredible to take some time and reflect upon the countless memories they helped create, their focus always first and foremost on family.

Last summer, we walked the empty halls of my paternal grandparents’ home taking note of special gatherings held over the years and noted rooms full of mementos that represented love and growth. It was an indescribable feeling knowing that the next time we came up to visit, that not only would they be gone, but the home itself will have been gutted, renovated and then sold to a new family.

I wondered if they would love the old weather vane that sat atop the garage, or the ice cold water that ran through the upstairs sink? I thought of that glorious, well-tended and cared for backyard, the grass greener than anything I had ever seen, so soft to the touch that you could walk barefoot. And I teared up thinking about the picnics, whiffle ball games and the constant clanging of horseshoes as we all would gather for reunions, no longer ours to enjoy.