Filush-Glaze: Sad goodbyes

Last year, I experienced the loss of my last living grandparent. I consider myself lucky to have lived on this planet for 46 years before having to say goodbye to them all, a privilege not afforded to many people.
It’s a strange feeling to realize that they are all gone, but it’s also incredible to take some time and reflect upon the countless memories they helped create, their focus always first and foremost on family.
Last summer, we walked the empty halls of my paternal grandparents’ home taking note of special gatherings held over the years and noted rooms full of mementos that represented love and growth. It was an indescribable feeling knowing that the next time we came up to visit, that not only would they be gone, but the home itself will have been gutted, renovated and then sold to a new family.
I wondered if they would love the old weather vane that sat atop the garage, or the ice cold water that ran through the upstairs sink? I thought of that glorious, well-tended and cared for backyard, the grass greener than anything I had ever seen, so soft to the touch that you could walk barefoot. And I teared up thinking about the picnics, whiffle ball games and the constant clanging of horseshoes as we all would gather for reunions, no longer ours to enjoy.
I hope it is a young family that moves in, one whose children will adore the hidden laundry chute in the upstairs floor of the bathroom closet the way that we did as kids. We spent hours stuffing our toys down that thing, sneaky as can be because grandma would come chasing you down with her crooked finger shooing us away if she caught us.
And I hope that as teenagers they figure out how to navigate those wooden stairs if they try to sneak out at night because goodness were they creaky!
I’ll miss the rabbits that scampered everywhere and the fresh blackberry bushes in the garden. I’ll miss the rhubarb that grew alongside the house, and I’ll miss that yellow shag carpet that we all lazed upon when catching up with one another.
But you see, that’s the glorious thing about memories; they are yours because you helped create them and they will last as long as you speak words to them and keep them present in your heart.
And speaking of some of those fondest memories, I’ll always remember the grandparents dressing up in their Sunday finest and then walking down the sidewalk, hand in hand on the way to church. I’ll never forget the way they looked in their favorite chairs working the latest crossword puzzle or reading their prayers, and I’ll always be thankful that they gave us a lifetime of precious family time together.
Yes, knowing that they are gone, and that now the house is gone as well, is an ache that nags at the heart. Grief has many faces and this one is most certainly “bittersweet.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.