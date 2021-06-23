Filush-Glaze: Searching for answers amid tragedy

Did I look at them? Of course I did and then I immediately grew nauseous from the images that I had witnessed. I couldn’t stop thinking about the loved ones of those who had perished in this accident, knowing that for some of them, the first information they received about the tragic death of their child or family member was being senselessly tossed all over Facebook and Twitter.

Yes, I know that there was an appeal by the police for anyone who had pictures or information about the accident to please send them to their website in order to assist in their investigation, but still, something about that just didn’t sit right with me, especially since they were shared repeatedly across multiple websites.

And then, there were the comments coming through, fast and furious, because everyone has an opinion of what happened and then there are those who disagree or take offense to those opinions. So next, you have complete strangers battling it out on social media, the ugliness raw and visible to people everywhere.

Of course there were many more “thoughts and prayers” which were welcomed, but the answers as to why something like this would happen and why so many children would perish in such a terrible accident would remain unanswered.