Filush-Glaze: Searching for answers amid tragedy

There are a few people in town who only call me when something bad has happened. They know it, and I know it. One day we will find time to sit down and actually discuss things that have absolutely nothing to do with death and dying, but alas, the time is not now.
Nope, right now I am haunted by yet another senseless tragedy that has touched our community personally, making sleep the night of the call restless and filled with disturbing dreams.
What had started out as a trip of a lifetime to the beach for teenagers who resided in a group home ended in a nightmare that is still unraveling and details remain sparse at the time of this writing. What I do know is that multiple children were killed, impacting families, friends and loved ones over four counties, and from what I am hearing, will create complicated grief for all those involved, including roadside witnesses stuck for hours in the traffic backup as well as our first responders.
As you know, grief is never easy, and it almost always serves up a heaping dose of reminders that we are never promised the blessing of every day. My heart literally breaks for all who are impacted either directly or remotely because this accident was so horrific that it became very public. Let me repeat that. It became a social media addiction for those anxious to find out what happened, eager to see pictures of the scene, and due to an appeal from media personnel, graphic pictures were shared - multiple times.
Did I look at them? Of course I did and then I immediately grew nauseous from the images that I had witnessed. I couldn’t stop thinking about the loved ones of those who had perished in this accident, knowing that for some of them, the first information they received about the tragic death of their child or family member was being senselessly tossed all over Facebook and Twitter.
Yes, I know that there was an appeal by the police for anyone who had pictures or information about the accident to please send them to their website in order to assist in their investigation, but still, something about that just didn’t sit right with me, especially since they were shared repeatedly across multiple websites.
And then, there were the comments coming through, fast and furious, because everyone has an opinion of what happened and then there are those who disagree or take offense to those opinions. So next, you have complete strangers battling it out on social media, the ugliness raw and visible to people everywhere.
Of course there were many more “thoughts and prayers” which were welcomed, but the answers as to why something like this would happen and why so many children would perish in such a terrible accident would remain unanswered.
Bottom line, sometimes we just aren’t privy to the whys, and that is what adds complicated layers to the grieving we must now embark upon.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.