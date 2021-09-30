Filush-Glaze: Searching for spiritual comfort during loss

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, and what is now being referred to as the “lockdown quarantine” last spring, I have encountered many individuals who are grieving what they are calling “loss of spiritual identity.”

I have watched as people spew anger at feeling abandoned by their church, their spiritual leader and/or the congregation they once knew and loved so well. On the flipside, I have listened to countless amounts of sadness and disbelief from those who have been frightened to return to the church setting or those who are eager to return but the pandemic has still forced doors to be shut.

Online or virtual “church” has become not only a thing of necessity, but it has also become an active choice for those who fear COVID-19, a blessing to have available, but another layer of loss as well.

When I worked in the hospice setting, I encountered many who found comfort in their faith after enduring the death of a loved one. They would speak of this support as being their “saving grace” and wondered aloud at how they would ever be able to manage their grief without it. Still, others experienced a crisis of faith and were filled with anger, whether it was at God, their spiritual advisor or even fellow church members whom they felt like had abandoned them.