Filush-Glaze: Surviving the storm after loss

As you can probably already guess, this whole event reminded me of the sudden loss of a loved one and how intense the pain and grieving is at moments. I thought about the constant bending, pulling, shifting and, even at times, breaking apart that occurs. And then I thought about the moments when we feel the sudden calm after the passing storm for the very first time.

Like that tent, we often lose pieces of ourselves when facing our storms or battles, but we also learn how to face adversity (remember that it takes tremendous strength to grieve) and grow from having weathered something unfamiliar and unexpected.

Many people share that grief alters their perspective on life and it changes them in a myriad of ways, but they also say they are often surprised at how much pain they were able to carry, some never expecting to be able to make it through the most difficult challenges life threw their way.

Undoubtedly, there are countless signs of healing after loss, and like the battered tent, as humans, we are made up of more strength and resolve than we ever thought possible.

In life, there will always be storms, some we can prepare for while others catch us unaware, but bottom line, we find ways to bend without breaking and we do what it takes to survive.

Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.