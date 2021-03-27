Filush-Glaze: Teen Trauma: It’s a real thing

One of the biggest mistakes we can make as adults is to overlook the impact that grief has on our children.
I’ve always been a huge advocate for them, making sure I yell from the rooftops how important it is to recognize that they grieve too and that they could benefit from having extra support, even if it appears like they are “OK.”
As we all know, appearances can be deceiving. We never want to look back at events in their lives and be filled with regrets because we didn’t “see” what was going on inside of them with our own eyes, choosing instead to gloss over how they experience loss because of the belief system that “kids are resilient and can handle anything.”
What has become increasingly troublesome is the amount of teenagers who are completing suicide. The rates are skyrocketing, leaving deep wounds behind in their wake and impacting countless amounts of adolescents in ways that are beyond traumatizing.
Just this past week, I have supported teens who admitted that they received text messages or “snaps” from their friends asking for help or “saying goodbye,” and because they couldn’t get to them fast enough, they died, leaving behind additional layers of grief and guilt that will impact them for the rest of their lives.
Their loss, etched so clearly upon their faces, is something that none of us wishes to witness. As grown-ups, we would do anything to take away the hurt and pain that they are going through, and yet, we cannot deny them their grief journey, even if it is riddled with pain and heartbreak.
All we can do is walk beside them and let them know that what they are going through is real, and it’s horrible and then remind them that they are valued and loved. This is very important because I am hearing about “pacts” made amongst friends that if one of them completes suicide, then they will strongly consider it also because “they don’t want to live without that person.”
The layers of grief piling up on our kids goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. They are struggling with things that are unbeknownst to us, and it is downright terrifying how quickly their moods can change—happy one moment and then thinking about dying the next.
We must find ways to identify the hardships they are going through and provide platforms to validate their feelings and acknowledge that life is beyond difficult right now. It doesn’t help to be dismissive of feelings or to tell them “they shouldn’t feel the way they do” because that is the quickest way to form barriers and shut them out.
Engage in conversations with your kids. Yes, it’s hard, but be persistent and let them know how much you love them. Remember, outward appearances can fool even the best of us, so dig deeper and show them that you care.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.