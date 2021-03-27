Filush-Glaze: Teen Trauma: It’s a real thing

One of the biggest mistakes we can make as adults is to overlook the impact that grief has on our children.

I’ve always been a huge advocate for them, making sure I yell from the rooftops how important it is to recognize that they grieve too and that they could benefit from having extra support, even if it appears like they are “OK.”

As we all know, appearances can be deceiving. We never want to look back at events in their lives and be filled with regrets because we didn’t “see” what was going on inside of them with our own eyes, choosing instead to gloss over how they experience loss because of the belief system that “kids are resilient and can handle anything.”

What has become increasingly troublesome is the amount of teenagers who are completing suicide. The rates are skyrocketing, leaving deep wounds behind in their wake and impacting countless amounts of adolescents in ways that are beyond traumatizing.

Just this past week, I have supported teens who admitted that they received text messages or “snaps” from their friends asking for help or “saying goodbye,” and because they couldn’t get to them fast enough, they died, leaving behind additional layers of grief and guilt that will impact them for the rest of their lives.