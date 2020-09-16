Filush-Glaze: The separation challenges caused by the pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As September pushes along, I look back often at the initial days of what we have all become unfortunately familiar with, the onset of COVID-19 in our country and around the world.

Like many, I obsessed about every news article, worried about the absence of protective materials such as hand sanitizer and masks, and I kept a hand written daily count of the number of cases and deaths on a tiny notebook beside my computer.

When I pick up that stack of sticky notes and go back to the beginning, it throws me for a loop to see how many lives have been lost and then frightens me to know that there still doesn’t seem to be an ending in sight.

In counseling, we often talk about how if we could just circle a day on the calendar and know that it might “all be over” by that date, that perhaps our strength and fortitude would be able to help us through these trying times. Unfortunately, the end date remains elusive (unless you’re psychic), and the wear and tear both physically and emotionally on our psyche is creating untold amounts of grief and loss that will certainly be studied and discussed for years to come.