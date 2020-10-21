Filush-Glaze: There isn’t a prescription for pain

Rarely have I encountered something in regards to grieving recently that has thrown me for a loop, and yet, just this last week, it happened.
Someone looked at me with pain so deep and asked, “Why haven’t you cured me yet?” Even though I know this individual truly didn’t believe that I had that kind of power, it still haunted me because, sometimes, even the grief counselor wishes they could “do more.”
But as those of us know who have walked the path of bereavement, there isn’t a “cure” for the heartbreak that we are experiencing and that in itself is what proves to be the biggest challenge for many.
I wish it were as simple as calling up our family physician and receiving a prescription to “target the pain” and “make it go away.” In fact, if there was such a cure, I would argue that grieving would become a thing of the past because we would all more than likely rush to the pharmacy to get that prescription filled.
Why? Because the pain is unbearable and because it literally breaks us into a million pieces and threatens to change the way we live our lives forever.
I’m always telling people that the reason why we grieve so hard and why it hurts so badly is because we have loved so much. Try as we might, we can’t just flip off the pain that we are feeling like a light switch, dust off our hands and say, “Whew, I’m glad that’s over with.” Nope, instead we are forced to walk the most painful days of our lives desperately searching for relief and comfort, something that unfortunately cannot be found through a vaccine or in pill form.
So, “When will this end?” becomes the next thought that people focus on, the need for an “ending” to be within sight. In their minds, if they can just make it to a particular date on the calendar, then everything will be better is the mentality of many. But as we know, grief likes to play hardball, and it just doesn’t work out that way.
‘Survive it’
Time can move quickly just as it can creep by so slowly, and it is not uncommon to question how much longer we must “endure the pain.” Too often, I am the responsible party having to break the news that the pain will become a permanent part of our lives, that to truly love someone means to accept that we will feel their absence deeply when they are gone.
Believe me, that is not my favorite thing to do, and yet, it validates feelings and allows individuals to understand that grief is their “own” and that the levels of loss that they feel are normal and real.
Like many of you, I wish I had the “cure” or the answers that people are searching for when they are grieving, something to “ease the pain.” But I also know that sometimes the best “prescription” for grief is the acknowledgement that suffering, in this instance, is meant to be felt.
Again, it can be unbearable, and it can break us down. But because of that torment and its intensity, we learn so much about ourselves as we begin to crawl out of that pit of despair. Even in grief, growth is possible, and our ability to “survive it” is the greatest testament of our strength.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
