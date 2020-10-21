Filush-Glaze: There isn’t a prescription for pain

So, “When will this end?” becomes the next thought that people focus on, the need for an “ending” to be within sight. In their minds, if they can just make it to a particular date on the calendar, then everything will be better is the mentality of many. But as we know, grief likes to play hardball, and it just doesn’t work out that way.

‘Survive it’

Time can move quickly just as it can creep by so slowly, and it is not uncommon to question how much longer we must “endure the pain.” Too often, I am the responsible party having to break the news that the pain will become a permanent part of our lives, that to truly love someone means to accept that we will feel their absence deeply when they are gone.

Believe me, that is not my favorite thing to do, and yet, it validates feelings and allows individuals to understand that grief is their “own” and that the levels of loss that they feel are normal and real.

Like many of you, I wish I had the “cure” or the answers that people are searching for when they are grieving, something to “ease the pain.” But I also know that sometimes the best “prescription” for grief is the acknowledgement that suffering, in this instance, is meant to be felt.