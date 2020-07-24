Filush-Glaze: ‘Until death do we part’

For many, marriage is one of those quintessential moments that we dream about and then celebrate every year to commemorate the love we have for our spouse.
“Until death do we part” is a part of the service that reminds every one of the sacredness of making vows, and it is a dedication to a life filled with love and commitment that formulates the foundation of relationships.
As many have unfortunately experienced, the death of a loved one brings that vow so painfully vivid and heartfelt to the surface. Our parting is not of our own making as death steals the physical union away from us, thus leaving our spiritual connection and vows intact.
But sometimes death is not the culprit of the separation. In today’s world, marriages struggle mightily as breakdowns in communication and commitment begin to dwindle. Divorce rates are at an all-time high, and counselor offices are consistently booked with appointments of those seeking marriage and/or divorce counseling.
Grief arrives sometimes when we least expect it, and we find ourselves struggling to understand the loss we are feeling and attempt to navigate through tremendous pain during a time in which we feel dazed and confused.
Separation by death is accepted due to the fact that we know from birth that at some moment in our lifetime, we are all going to die. We envision lifetime relationships and growing old together, a comforting thought that sees us through trying times and reminds us of our enduring love. But what happens when someone falls out of love and decides to break apart the marriage?
For some, this type of grief adds new difficulties because the person being left behind has to suffer through the loss of someone they still feel connected to, someone they vowed to love and cherish forever and now has little choice of its ending.
Attempting to heal and move forward from a broken relationship can be extremely hard (to say the least). Families are left to pick up the pieces, and children are often directly impacted, their idea of family now changing and morphing into a new normal that feels different.
They mourn what once was, and sometimes anger settles in as parents go in separate directions, a parting that was not of their own choosing. And then, having to watch as an individual parent moves on and creates a life with someone else is a grief that challenges them and creates feelings that can be explosive and volatile.
Several times, I have heard people describe this parting as a feeling worse than death because everything they thought they once knew and loved has been destroyed.
Having to interact with the person you still cherish and who you promised to never leave is a pain that takes the breath away. Feelings of abandonment and that of being broken hearted top the list of those who wished to never be a part of a failed marriage, their grief often taking on the form of anger.
They speak of feeling worthless and struggle with understanding why they are no longer loved, questioning what went wrong and wishing they could go back and fix things before everything went south.
In closing, try and be kind to those who promised to love and to hold the one that they loved until death parted them and who are suffering the loss of a marriage that they honored and trusted.
Divorce is a stigma that many shy away from and judge unmercifully, so remember that there are individuals who continue to struggle and grieve the loss of a dream they held dear in their hearts, a dream they intended to keep alive — a promise, a commitment, a vow — until one day someone chose to walk away.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
