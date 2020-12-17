Fuller: Enjoying ‘The Virginian’

Speaking of legends, it’s always entertaining to see guest stars on the show. Some of them, such as Bette Davis, were already well known, whereas others such as Robert Redford were just getting started. Who knows? Without “The Virginian,” he might have never become The Sundance Kid.

Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Bones all appeared on the show as well, although The Enterprise never found its way to turn-of-the-century Wyoming.

I love the old westerns because there was always a clear line between good and evil, good and bad or right and wrong. I think that’s one reason I liked old school wrestling, too. You always knew who the good guy was and good usually prevailed.

Westerns and wrestling had another similarity, too. You didn’t call anyone “yella.” That was akin to calling someone a coward, and those were fighting words. Bones called Steve “yella” on an episode the other day and then proceeded to get whooped.

In wrestling, “The Big Cat” Ernie Ladd would add on “egg-sucking dog.” I don’t even know what that means, but if it happened in the 1890s, guns would have been drawn.