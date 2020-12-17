Fuller: Enjoying ‘The Virginian’

I’ve recently found myself enthralled with the TV show “The Virginian,” which airs several times a day on the INSP Network. I’ve only been able to watch very little TV in recent years, but have made time late at night recently to watch this epic western.
My mama has been bragging about this show for years, so I’m glad I’ve finally started watching it.
The series ran for nine seasons, making it network television's third-longest running western trailing only “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke,” which ran for 14 and 20 seasons, respectively. That’s prestige company to be in.
I’ve always enjoyed westerns – “Tombstone” is one of my absolute, all-time favorite movies - but now I’m really getting into them more than ever before. I actually re-watched the original “Star Wars” trilogy over Thanksgiving weekend. Believe it or not, George Lucas considers them to be westerns, as many of his ideas were based on “Spaghetti Westerns.”
James Drury stars as “The Virginian.” As far as I know, his character’s real name is never mentioned in the series. Drury is simply known as The Virginian and is the foreman of a ranch set in 1890s Wyoming. He’s a cool, laid back kind of guy.
Doug McClure served as Trampas, his sidekick. They were the only two to star throughout the entire series’ run. I liked his character a lot. McClure died young in 1995, at the age of only 59, whereas Drury lived to be 85. He is one of countless legends to pass away in 2020.
Speaking of legends, it’s always entertaining to see guest stars on the show. Some of them, such as Bette Davis, were already well known, whereas others such as Robert Redford were just getting started. Who knows? Without “The Virginian,” he might have never become The Sundance Kid.
Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Bones all appeared on the show as well, although The Enterprise never found its way to turn-of-the-century Wyoming.
I love the old westerns because there was always a clear line between good and evil, good and bad or right and wrong. I think that’s one reason I liked old school wrestling, too. You always knew who the good guy was and good usually prevailed.
Westerns and wrestling had another similarity, too. You didn’t call anyone “yella.” That was akin to calling someone a coward, and those were fighting words. Bones called Steve “yella” on an episode the other day and then proceeded to get whooped.
In wrestling, “The Big Cat” Ernie Ladd would add on “egg-sucking dog.” I don’t even know what that means, but if it happened in the 1890s, guns would have been drawn.
Another thing I like about these shows is that they are stand-alone, unlike most shows of today. You don’t have to watch the entire series just to find out what happens. Everything is wrapped up by the end of the episode, which is how I like it.
Right now, I only have time for “The Virginian,” but with 249 episodes to watch, this should take me a while. Maybe one day I’ll get around to watching “Gunsmoke.” There are only 635 of them.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
