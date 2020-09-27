Fuller: Fall is here

During one of the breaks, I came in and made a meatloaf sandwich from the loaf of meat I’d made the night before. Along with pear salad, I’ve always considered meatloaf to be a staple for old people.

I hadn’t even tried any in 30 years, but I got a wild hair and decided to cook some for the very first time. I have to say that it was mighty tasty.

I gave some to my mama who said, and I quote, “That meatloaf you made is one of, if not the best, I have ever eaten. It’s hard to believe that was the first one you’ve ever made.”

Now you might just chalk that up to a mama being supportive of her son, and you’re likely correct with that assumption, but it was good. I think I’ll make me another sandwich when I finish this column. This is the third day of it, so it’s the last day it’s welcomed in my refrigerator. I don’t go to four; I’m not that old…although I did eat some fried liver the other day. That’s another sign.

I grabbed the gas station liver while headed to a gig in Alpharetta, Georgia. Yes, a real-life event with real people. It was only my fourth event in well over six months.