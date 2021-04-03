Fuller: Farewell, my friends

While I am writing this on April 1, this is no April Fool’s Day prank. I don’t even know how to say it, but I’ll try.
After a whole lot of internal debate with myself, I’ve decided to stop writing a weekly, bi-weekly or whenever weekly column. There are several reasons that I’ll gloss over briefly.
I’ve been writing a column since the fall of 2012, so that’s 8 ½ years. That’s a long time. It’s hard to come up with new things to write about, and with the pandemic basically putting my travel on hold for my comedy and speaking events, I’ve run out of things to write about. But honestly, even prior to COVID, I was having the same issue.
I’d not only drive myself crazy by sitting in front of my computer for hours while coming up blank, but I’d also put my editors in a bind by not letting them know until the last minute that I wouldn’t have an article. That’s unprofessional of me and also quite embarrassing. My migraines got in the way a lot, too, but the VA finally has me on the right track with a monthly injection.
The instructions say I can inject myself in the thigh, arm or tummy. OK, it doesn’t say “tummy,” but I have a 3 year old so it’s a tummy. Either way, I ain’t sticking myself in the tummy. But enough of that.
I am so grateful for the opportunity that my friend Fred Woods gave me back in 2012 with the Opelika Observer. My gratitude continues for the late Mike Hand, who in 2014 let me write for the LaFayette Sun. He was such a gentleman.
In 2015, the late, great, well-liked and loved Mitch Sneed allowed me to write for the papers of Tallapoosa Publishing. And of course, there’s my dear friend Rex Maynor, who was so thrilled for me to write for the OA News. I was so excited to write for him that I stayed at The Golden Cherry Motel just to write my first article. To those who succeeded the aforementioned gentlemen, I thank you, as well. I am forever grateful.
Most importantly, I want to thank the readers, even the one dude who sent me that ugly email a couple of years ago. Without the readers, there are no newspapers. I can’t tell you how ecstatic I was whenever someone would tell me how much they loved my articles. I tried to play it cool, but my “thank you” was sincere to its core. And for those of you who compared me to Lewis Grizzard, you are spot on! Thank you. I kid. That was always high praise at its highest.
I never knew I could write. The newspapers and its readers let me know that I could. Now, I’ve been published nine times by “Chicken Soup for the Soul.” Years ago, I started writing my book about my life. That was long before my daughter was born 7 ½ weeks early in the back of an ambulance on Friday the 13th.
A lot has changed. It’s time to get back to work on that. In June, my Dry Bar Comedy Special will be released. I’m beyond excited about that. So, I’ll be busy.
I’m sure I’ll still write here and there and post to my Facebook page, so go to my website, click on the link and give me a follow. Until then, farewell, my friends. I’ll see you around.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
