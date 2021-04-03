Fuller: Farewell, my friends

While I am writing this on April 1, this is no April Fool’s Day prank. I don’t even know how to say it, but I’ll try.

After a whole lot of internal debate with myself, I’ve decided to stop writing a weekly, bi-weekly or whenever weekly column. There are several reasons that I’ll gloss over briefly.

I’ve been writing a column since the fall of 2012, so that’s 8 ½ years. That’s a long time. It’s hard to come up with new things to write about, and with the pandemic basically putting my travel on hold for my comedy and speaking events, I’ve run out of things to write about. But honestly, even prior to COVID, I was having the same issue.

I’d not only drive myself crazy by sitting in front of my computer for hours while coming up blank, but I’d also put my editors in a bind by not letting them know until the last minute that I wouldn’t have an article. That’s unprofessional of me and also quite embarrassing. My migraines got in the way a lot, too, but the VA finally has me on the right track with a monthly injection.

The instructions say I can inject myself in the thigh, arm or tummy. OK, it doesn’t say “tummy,” but I have a 3 year old so it’s a tummy. Either way, I ain’t sticking myself in the tummy. But enough of that.