Gazing into the woods behind my house

It’s early morning. The sun is up, and so am I, but both barely.

My first cup of coffee warms my fingers and then my insides as it eases down my throat. I’m sitting in one of my favorite places in this world...my back porch.

I’m gazing out across my yard and into the woods behind my house. God did a really good job back there, and this day has the beginnings of one of his better ones. He let us help a little in the yard, but he put the woods and this beautiful day together all by himself.

It’s not heaven back here, but it’s not bad. My neighborhood has not awakened yet, or if they have, they are being awfully quiet about it. As I listen, I hear no cars on the streets, no dogs barking, no music and no one talking.

Fall has begun to fall. This is my favorite season of the year. There is a slight chill in the air, but my coffee is working well to keep me just warm enough. A gentle breeze is blowing, and the leaves in the trees are applauding with appreciation.

The trees are wearing mostly green, but I see sprinklings of red and yellow. I even see a few brown ones, but they will come more in fashion soon and quickly grow in popularity. I watch as a few early arrivers catch a wave of wind and make their downward descent to the ground below.