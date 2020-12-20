Grief can spring from losing

Can you feel it – that deep rooted sense of exhaustion that seems to have permeated into our very bones and wrapped itself around our hearts?
It is the sign of emotional fatigue and layers upon layers of grief that have gripped our nation. As I sit down to write this, a new President-Elect has been announced and scores of emotions and feelings have erupted everywhere. I have seen elation and celebration, and I have seen anger and disappointment. I have heard cries of joy, while at the same time I have listened to words of utter astonishment and fear.
At no other time in my life have I ever witnessed such polarization, such divisiveness; granted, I was born in the 1970s and did not personally witness the Civil Rights movement.
Many will tell you that they have felt grief and loss for quite some time, while others are just coming to terms with the idea. This country is passionate. We throw our entire weight behind movements and causes that take center stage in our hearts and minds. Because we care so much, we feel intense pain and often devastation when we find ourselves on the losing side.
On playgrounds everywhere, children are taught to be good sports and to be gracious both in winning and in losing. Picking up our football and going home because we didn’t want to lose or because we felt like something was unfair, was a lesson that grownups taught us at an early age. There have been many times in my life that I admit my own selfishness in picking up that football, but sometimes lessons are really difficult to learn and I know that I have grown through some of these.
What we are faced with right now is the tremendous task of attempting to heal wounds – some filled with battle scars and running deep, others freshly made. We can meet in the middle and converse about the pain we harbor inside. It is vital that we continue to communicate and address feelings and concerns, and not stuff them away and allow them to fester.
I am reminded of bridges and how they allow us to get from one side to the other. They serve as mediators, if you will, tools that if used properly can bring about unity instead of division, ushering in healing instead of harm.
Life is precious and so are our values. There is no better time than now. There is grief around the election and it would be a shame to claim that only one side of the bridge is feeling that loss. Let’s build something wonderful together and support one another, the time is now to work towards healing.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
