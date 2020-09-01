Guest column: Auburn University is meeting the challenge

Spending 20 years in the ivory towers of academia and teaching classes in five universities, my personal assessment is this: Auburn University is uniquely special.
Arriving in the fall of 2017 as a professor in the Harbert College of Business and mother to an incoming AU freshman, the sense of being in the “Auburn Family” became evident – instantly.
The Auburn Family
While I initially assumed it was a nice cliché, it was remarkable to experience the community’s intense loyalty, genuine warmth, and unprecedented collegiality. It was easy to embrace the AU creed – “I believe in Auburn and love it.”
The strength of the Auburn Family has been tested in recent days. The rampage of COVID-19 continues to spread uncertainty, fear, and in some cases, tragedy.
Many universities chose to shutter their doors – succumbing to this enemy without so much as a fight. Others caved within days of bringing students back to campus.
Yet in the midst of unrelenting pressure from all directions, the Auburn University campus remains open, continuously adapting to new information and responding to new threats.
For the cynics - would AU take a significant financial hit if the campus closed? Obviously.
But belief in the Auburn Creed means we must go to great efforts to keep campus open because of its core tenets: a commitment to hard work, a spirit that is not afraid, and a desire for the human touch.
Momentous effort
While this devastating plague may force us to live and interact in restrictive and uncomfortable ways, it would be unacceptable to let it weaken the Auburn Family bond.
The media has set its sight on reporting the negative, yet there is momentous effort to make the campus safe and to create the best learning experience possible.
My perspective comes from a daily presence on campus, experience in teaching a face-to-face undergrad class, and months of communication from AU administration on COVID-19 planning.
It culminates in a deep sense of appreciation to those responsible for making my days safer and more productive.
Thanks to AU students for their professionalism and compliance to protocols when they are on campus. I haven’t experienced a single issue with masks or social distancing.
In the classroom
In my class, students have followed my “Red Light Rule,” where those not cleared to come to campus via the Healthcheck screener must alert me before class so they can join the live class via Zoom.
My expectation is that they will be in the classroom unless they report a “red-light.” Even without a requirement, attendance in the classroom and via Zoom is over 90%, which tells me students have a genuine desire to engage in an active learning.
Thanks to the IT staff in my building and across campus for working tirelessly to enable new learning environments.
In preparation for the fall, they equipped classrooms with new technology; they offered help sessions to explain IT capabilities; they had extended help-desk hours to answer dumb questions from professors like me.
Thanks to them, I can simultaneously do an in-person and synchronous Zoom class with five additional mouse clicks and less than a minute of additional set-up time.
A Healthier U
Thanks to all the AU communications staff for providing clear and concise guidance in the “A Healthier U” plan, and for promptly addressing new questions and concerns as they arise.
The campus is covered with professionally developed and detailed signage that serve as reminders, updates and protocols.
In my walk from the back entrance of Lowder Hall to the elevator, I pass signage on classroom doors, restrooms and elevators about capacity, reminders about hand-washing, and stickers on the floors for social distancing.
Thanks to administrators in Harbert College, the Biggio Center staff, and my colleagues for offering practical guidance and facilitating a spirit of collaboration. Administrators spent countless hours on decisions about how to best deal with capacity constraints that arose from the need for social distancing.
The Biggio Center offered extensive training and help on ways to effectively facilitate classes across the different modes of teaching. My colleagues across the College continuously share what we know, what we are doing in the classroom, and what we have learned along the way.
Every day, I feel safe being on campus and inside the classroom because AU deans and leadership in Samford Hall lead a responsive and coordinated effort to confront this unprecedented challenge.
Feeling grateful
In addition to leading a land-grant university of this size, the AU leadership team must address the anxiety and fears of the faculty, ask students to take extreme measures when they have very little personal risk, provide feedback to parents demanding more accountability, and deal with a media that can’t wait to bring the public bad news.
The easier decision would have been to throw in the towel and deal with the financial fallout. Yet AU leadership endeavors to meet the needs of the students and to serve the university’s many stakeholders. Perhaps they, too, believe in Auburn and love it.
There are countless others at AU – and those I am not even aware - who help me stay informed, safe, and equipped to do my job. Because of them, my heart is grateful.
In a final point, I love being on the AU faculty, but my more important role is that of an AU parent. The current situation elicits feelings that other AU parents might feel: disappointment that many classes have moved online, concern for our kids’ safety, and anxiety over fewer options for social interaction.
Certainly the current reality will test our kids’ discipline, their judgment, and their focus. As young minds crave independence and belonging, they might not always make the right decision in every moment.
Life lessons
However, my prayer is that one day they will look back and conclude that precisely because of their AU experience during this moment in history, they grew in maturity, learned how to adapt to change, and developed a heightened sense of compassion for those who feel isolated and alone.
We can be saddened by the “normal” college experiences our kids are missing right now as students, but my sincere hope is that we can also look forward to the many life lessons that will come as a result.
Beth Davis-Sramek, Ph.D., is the Gayle Parks Forehand Professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management, Harbert College of Business, Auburn University.
