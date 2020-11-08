GUEST COLUMN: The way forward together is a bit like a puzzle

One of the ways we’ve passed the time at home this year has been tackling ridiculously hard puzzles. It’s been interesting to see how my husband always starts with the edge pieces, I always start sorting pieces by color and our 17-year-old son generally waits until the last minute to swoop in and finish it after his dad and I have labored over it for ages.

But one of the truly insightful things I’ve discovered is how differently my son and I approach the missing pieces. I filter literally every piece by color — but he is colorblind, so he filters literally every piece by shape. There have been times that he has been incredulous that I would try to fit a piece with a shape that he sees as clearly unrealistic, when I haven’t even noticed the shape because I’m trying to match the colors.

Meanwhile, my husband is pure diligence and determination and keeps chipping away at it, long after the teenager and I have flaked out!

We process things differently and have different approaches to the process. It turns out that this is quite an asset to getting a puzzle finished. If we were all trying the same approach all the time, it would surely yield endless redundancy and frustration.