GUEST COLUMN: The way forward together is a bit like a puzzle

One of the ways we’ve passed the time at home this year has been tackling ridiculously hard puzzles. It’s been interesting to see how my husband always starts with the edge pieces, I always start sorting pieces by color and our 17-year-old son generally waits until the last minute to swoop in and finish it after his dad and I have labored over it for ages.
But one of the truly insightful things I’ve discovered is how differently my son and I approach the missing pieces. I filter literally every piece by color — but he is colorblind, so he filters literally every piece by shape. There have been times that he has been incredulous that I would try to fit a piece with a shape that he sees as clearly unrealistic, when I haven’t even noticed the shape because I’m trying to match the colors.
Meanwhile, my husband is pure diligence and determination and keeps chipping away at it, long after the teenager and I have flaked out!
We process things differently and have different approaches to the process. It turns out that this is quite an asset to getting a puzzle finished. If we were all trying the same approach all the time, it would surely yield endless redundancy and frustration.
Now imagine if instead of acknowledging that we approach and process things differently, I decided that anyone who doesn’t see things the way I see them or do things the way I do them hates puzzles. Imagine a narrative that anyone who doesn’t do a puzzle the way I do is actually trying to destroy all puzzles. And for comparison’s sake, I guess we would also have to imagine that there are people who don’t own a single puzzle (and never even liked them to begin with) but are ready to fight tooth and nail to say that there’s only one way to do a puzzle and anyone who says otherwise is lying.
If any of this analogy resonates with you, then maybe you too are bone-weary of the idea that there’s only one way to engage politically as an American or an Alabamian or a Christian or (fill in the blank of whatever uniformity is demanded of you).
We see things differently. We process information differently. And because we apparently read and/or view different sources, we are often not actually processing the same information in the first place!
What would the next few days look like if we held a genuine curiosity for each other and the conclusions we’ve reached? What if we let go of the polarizing narrative that feeds the worst possible instincts in ourselves and researched “the other side” of complicated issues? What if we judged the validity of those new sources ourselves instead of dismissing them because they didn’t support the foregone conclusion we have already carved in stone?
It’s increasingly hard to imagine a nation in which a critical mass of people would be willing to walk away from this framework of ecstatic divisiveness. But I can tell you one thing: at my house, there’s more than one way to finish a puzzle — and we are never more successful than when we bring our perspectives together in order to reveal the big picture.
Grace and peace, y’all. That’s the only way forward from here.
Lindsey Middleton lives and works in Auburn.
