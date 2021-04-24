Guest editorial: AU's Joseph Giambrone on herd immunity and COVID-19, and what you need to know

Herd immunity can also be reached when a sufficient number of people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed antibodies against future infection. However, there are some major problems with relying on community infection to create herd immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19. First, it is not yet clear if infection with the COVID-19 virus makes a person immune to future reinfection. Research suggests that after infection with some coronaviruses, reinfection with the same virus, though usually mild and only happening in a fraction of people, is possible after a period of months. Further research is needed to determine the longevity for the protective effect of antibodies to the virus in those who have been infected.

Even if infection with the COVID-19 virus creates long-lasting immunity, a large number of people would have to become infected to reach the herd immunity threshold, which would result is an increase in already unacceptable mortality levels. Experts estimate that in the U.S., 70% to 80% of the population, more than 220 million people, would have to recover from COVID-19 or be vaccinated to halt the epidemic. Presently only 25% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and an accurate number of people that have been infected is not known, because a significant number of infection cases have never been reported to local health agencies.

It is crucial to slow the spread of newly emerging variant COVID-19 viruses by all those ages 16 or older receiving a vaccine as soon as it is possible in their area and continue to practice preventative mitigations. Vaccines have been shown to produce a higher, longer-lasting immunity to the virus than natural infection. Individuals should keep social distance between themselves and others (within about 6 feet), especially those who have respiratory symptoms or have not been vaccinated. This is especially important if you have a higher risk of serious illness. Some people may have the COVID-19 virus and spread it to others, even if they do not have symptoms or do not know they have COVID-19. Avoid large crowds in indoor places that have poor ventilation. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when touching objects in public places. Cover your face with a cloth or surgical mask, or even double mask, in public spaces, such as the large grocery stores and sporting or concert events, where it is difficult to avoid close contact with others. Stay home from work, school and public areas for at least 10 days if you have been exposed to a person that has tested positive for COVID and 14 days if you have a respiratory disease and tested positive for COVID and notify all those that you have been in contact with.