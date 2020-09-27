He didn’t give a hoot about no football

Prayers were answered, I reckon, and undoubtedly a few souls now belong to the devil. But SEC football did kick off, defying the world-gripping pandemic and unleashing a deep, collective sigh of relief from hardcore fans throughout the South.
For good or ill.
Now, Pawpaw Buck Huffman didn’t give a hoot about no football. Spending hours watching a pigskin get thrown and kicked back and forth just didn’t tickle his fancy, not even when my father, Doe Doe, played in high school.
Pawpaw Buck made it clear he wasn’t goin’ to no ballgame, leaving my father to fend for himself when he needed rides to practice or games. Ol’ stubborn Buck wasn’t even among the crowd the night a handful of my father’s buddies, who played on the opposing team from Holt High, ganged up and tackled poor Doe Doe, cracking a couple of his ribs.
Again, Pawpaw Buck didn’t give a hoot about no football, nor did he spare a hoot for anyone who got hurt playing it.
Don’t get me wrong, though. Pawpaw Buck definitely loved his boy, once even putting a halt to the police chief’s habit of pulling my father over with hopes of scoring a drug bust.
At the time, during the 1980s, a teenage Doe Doe drove a solid black 1967 Ford Galaxie 500, a four-door tank with chrome rims that were sharper than the car itself.
Every time my father rolled into downtown Gordo, the chief never missed a chance to stop him. Pawpaw Buck, in turn, figured it was time to set the record straight.
“My boy doesn’t do no drugs,” he told the chief, emphasizing his statement with a single proud nod.
The chief dropped his habit. To be fair, that old ride did look mighty sketchy.
Of course, it never hurts to put a leash on impulsive judgment. My father got a good whiff of this lesson while flipping through some old pictures, his face abruptly contorting into a grimace as his eyes painfully absorbed a particular picture.
“Eeeew, Daddy! Who’s this ugly woman?” he asked Pawpaw Buck, who promptly adjusted his glasses to take a gander.
“Boy! That’s your mama!”
I reckon it never hurts to do some quiet research. Otherwise, you risk eating your foot the moment you open your mouth.
In fact, it was arguably a lack of research that resulted with a pre-teenage Doe Doe getting to see a particular movie during his very first trip to a theater.
Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke.”
Pawpaw Buck hadn’t the faintest clue what was in store for him and his boy as they grabbed a pair of good seats and marveled at the big screen. Afterward, when the movie was over, the old man shared his critique with his boy:
“Hell, all they did was smoke dope.”
Pawpaw Buck always was a blunt talker. When my parents called it quits on their marriage decades ago, my father headed over to his daddy’s apartment to stay for a little while.
Taking a look in the back of my father’s pickup at a miniature black-and-white TV and Piggly Wiggly sacks stuffed with clothes, Pawpaw Buck remarked to his boy, “Damn, son, you been married nine years and you ain’t got nothin’!”
Things only got more awkward from there. Each morning, as my father emerged from the shower, he found that his clothes for the day had already been picked out for him, each set neatly laid out on the foot of his freshly made bed.
Besides dictating my father’s dress code, Pawpaw Buck also wanted his place to stay absolutely spotless. By this standard, we’re talking about the expectations of an extremely obsessive-compulsive man, who purposely dropped matches behind couches, as well as put shoes under coffee tables, to verify whether his wives truly cleaned house.
Dust bunnies feared the old man.
He also hounded my father’s social life, keeping tabs on Doe Doe’s every coming and going. My father, in turn, kept his daddy at ease, routinely keeping the old man updated on his exact whereabouts — work, dates, one-night stands, etc.
Pawpaw Buck, my father insists, was the worst wife he ever had. But the old man was also the best daddy my father could have hoped for, a daddy who put an end to many years of alcohol addiction for his children.
In return, my father stuck by his daddy’s side when Pawpaw Buck came to grips with cancer and his mortality. My father’s sister, Aunt Stacy, would have been there, too, if she’d have outlived the old man.
Those kids sure loved their daddy, and Pawpaw Buck sure loved his kids. He just didn’t give a hoot about no football.
