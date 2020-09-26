Help! I’ve lost what I can’t seem to find

After all, as loved ones sometimes remind us as we look for lost items, “Well, they didn’t grow legs and walk off.”

Other helpful statements, as well as questions, are made at such times too. My favorite is, “Where did you last have them?” Now wait just a second. If I knew where I last had them, then they wouldn’t be lost, would they?

One time, I found my keys I had lost, about a year later. I found them as I strolled across my back yard, right there in plain sight...actually, right there in the grass. I must have mowed over them no telling how many times and even walked right by them without seeing them. If they had been a snake in the grass, well you know the rest of that quip.

Oh, keys are not the other thing we lose. There’s a whole list of things that seem to take great delight in hiding from us, especially when we are late and in a hurry. Cell phones are among the top items.

How many times have you asked, “Will you call my phone?” Of course, it is on silent mode when we do that. Whatever you do, when your loved one asks you to call their phone, don’t call their phone like you would call a dog. They will not be amused, I promise.