How do you say goodbye to a dying friend?

The older I get the more I realize how little I know. There are so many things nobody ever told me.

For example, how do you tell a dying friend goodbye? During the past decade, I have had to do that several times. Each time I felt like I was flying by the seat of my pants.

I remember how strangely uncomfortable I felt standing beside the hospital bed of my dying sister, then my wife’s sister, then my father and later my mother. I struggled to know what to say – to either family members or the person dying.

It seems cowardly to hide behind clichés like “silence is golden” or “just being present is enough.” I know some are content to say nothing and assume that “the ministry of presence” is sufficient.

That may be true, but I still long to come up with at least a few words that might comfort, encourage and inspire faith. When I am the one dying, I hope my family and friends will say something to bless me, and not just stand by with their hands in their pockets waiting for me to take my last breath.