How to combat overpopulation

As people who care about cats and dogs and want them all to have happy, healthy lives, the Lee County Humane Society and animal advocacy organizations nationwide support spay and neuter as the only effective way to combat animal overpopulation.
Pet overpopulation results from the existence of more homeless animals than homes that are available to take them in. When homeless animals outnumber current adopters, these animals experience extended stays in shelters.
Toward this end, LCHS offers low-cost spay and neuter programs for the community, which is both great for reducing overpopulation and helping the individual animal.
Benefits for the pet include reduced risk for certain cancers and decreased territorial anxiety and undesirable behaviors that may result in the owner relinquishing the pet to a shelter.
Low-cost spay and neuter programs
Our SNYP and SNYP Plus programs allow for animals to be spayed or neutered for under $20. Pet owners with a total household income of under $50,000 are eligible for these programs.
To apply for SNYP or SNYP Plus, send the following to lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org, or call us at 334-821-3222 to set up an appointment. We need proof of Lee County residency, an ID matching the proof of residency, verification of total household income and proof of rabies vaccination (if not available, the vet office will provide this for an additional $12.
Spay and neuter for bully breeds
Some of the animals that suffer most from the effects of overpopulation are pit bulls, bully breeds and large breeds in general. These dogs tend to be more difficult to rehome due to breed restrictions, stigma and the increased exercise and space needs of larger dogs.
Staying in a shelter is better for the animal than being lost without food, shelter or medical care and being at risk of being hit by a car. Being in a shelter is also highly preferable to being in a home where the animal will face neglect or not have health problems treated.
At the same time, shelters can be incredibly stressful for animals, particularly for those who are noise-sensitive and introverted.
We do everything we can to help our sweet animals, including playgroups and walks for our dogs and enrichment for our cats. The ultimate goal, though, is for them to find loving homes as quickly as possible.
Adopting versus shopping
Every time you adopt an animal, you save two lives: the animal that you have provided with a fantastic future and another animal that the shelter can then take in. By doing so, you are part of the solution in reducing overpopulation.
While accidental litters are indeed a significant source of new puppies that end up in shelters, some of these litters are produced on purpose by backyard breeders and other irresponsible breeders.
In addition to spaying and neutering pets, we ask that everyone adopt rather than shop whenever possible, especially avoiding backyard breeders.
Of course, not all breeders are irresponsible. Many breeders are dedicated animal lovers who ensure a happy life for every puppy they create and the dogs they breed.
Good breeders achieve positive outcomes by providing veterinary care to all dogs and puppies and maintaining a healthy living environment for all animals. Many also specialize in purpose-bred dogs or rare breeds that they are trying to preserve.
Responsible breeders seek out clients who are committed to and can do what is needed to care for a puppy. The number of puppies produced is limited based on the number of buyers and the mom dog’s health.
Good breeders also seek to stay in long-term contact with their customers and request that if the puppy ever needs to be rehomed, that they should return to the breeder for rehoming.
The harmful impact of backyard breeders
However, the irresponsible breeders that are churning out puppies, one litter after another, fall into two categories: commercial breeders (puppy mills) and backyard breeders.
Backyard breeders are much more common in our local area. Backyard breeders produce dogs from their homes and may sell the animals online or from parking lots, and the puppies are often sick due to not being vaccinated or dewormed.
The puppies produced are often difficult-to-home dogs, such as pit bulls. When such breeders can sell their puppies, they will continue the practice of producing more and more puppies into a world where overpopulation is already forcing the euthanasia of many wonderful dogs simply due to space.
The mom dogs are overbred and often live in poor conditions. Backyard breeders often surrender or dump puppies that cannot be sold and the momma dogs that can no longer produce puppies.
Regarding the puppies that are successfully sold, irresponsible breeders don’t work to ensure that the puppies go into a home where the owner is ready to raise and adequately socialize the puppy. Instead, backyard breeders are focused on profit.
As buyers realize the amount of work required to care for a growing puppy, many of these puppies are surrendered to shelters, while the breeder continues to produce more puppies. In many areas, dog breeding leads to an untenable situation for animal control departments and shelters.
The impact of on shelters
Dogs that haven’t been properly socialized often experience aggression issues that shelters and rescue organizations may not be able to safely rehabilitate, leading to euthanasia decisions.
In addition to behavioral reasons, animals are also frequently euthanized solely for space. LCHS is incredibly fortunate to have an extremely supportive community, dedicated staff and a relatively small jurisdiction that we take in animals, which means that we don’t frequently have to decide to euthanize for space, but not all areas are so lucky.
Staff and volunteers at high-kill shelters care about their animals just as much as we do at LCHS. However, when they run out of space, these shelters are forced to choose between overcrowding the shelter, which is terrible for animals’ quality of life and spreads potentially dangerous illnesses, and euthanizing for space.
The money simply isn’t there to build more shelters and hire more staff to care for a ballooning animal population. Since animals can reproduce at an exponential rate, no amount of expansion can keep up with unchecked animal overpopulation.
By adopting rather than shopping, spaying and neutering all pets and advocating for responsible pet ownership, we can all save lives together.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
