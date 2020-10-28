How to prepare for loss

First of all, let me start by saying that I absolutely love receiving feedback from these columns.
More and more, people are reaching out and commenting on the things that speak to them, and they also request that I write more on certain topics, those items of the grief journey that could benefit from being addressed numerous times.
Why is that? Because so many people who claim to read the paper cover to cover somehow manage to “miss” this column, never knowing it was there until they have experienced loss, and then suddenly, it makes sense to them.
I mean, let’s be real, if everything is going well in your life, chances are that you won’t stop and take the time to read about death and dying. But the moment it impacts your life, you might find yourself desperate for feeling validation and finding things that might serve to offer up a healthy dose of hope and healing.
Recently, a woman contacted me about “How to prepare for the loss of your husband.” She has reached that stage in her life where the number of widows has increased around her, and though her husband is still alive and well, it becomes a brutal reality facing her, that this too could happen to her someday, and then what?
Just the idea of losing a spouse is frightening, but what can become even scarier is the absolutely helpless and lost feeling after the death because you feel like you weren’t “prepared.”
Of course, by rule, even the best of us will not find ourselves 100 percent prepared during our bereavement because there will always be things that were overlooked or not addressed. However, having conversations, and often, about what our wishes are and where things are located can go a long way in how we grieve.
Conversations should include things like passwords, bank account information, how to pay the bills and where to find files or keys to lock boxes. Both parties should understand and practice “walking in each other’s shoes” while living, gaining a sense of comfort so to speak in knowing that if anything were to happen, that you would be confident in knowing what to do if push comes to shove.
Meeting with friend groups and talking about “what was hard” or “what helped you the most” can be game changers because, unfortunately, there will always be people who experience the pain of a grief journey before you.
Talk to them and bend their ear a little bit. See what they wish they had done or known ahead of time, and what they would do differently if given another chance. These “gifts” of information are worth their weight in gold, especially if it serves to aide us in our own bereavement time ahead.
Yes, perhaps people might think it strange to bring up this topic in their presence. However, I would still gently encourage you to press on and gather as much information as you can.
Create a file. Make lists. Designate a “safe space” to keep all of your collected notes and make it a point to share what you have discovered with others.
'Not be carried alone'
I’ve always been a huge advocate of saying that, “Grief should not be carried alone and that it is better shared with others.”
Think about what you can do today to start advocating for yourself and others. Sit down and pour yourself a glass of tea and have that conversation today. Together we can do hard things.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
