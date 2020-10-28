How to prepare for loss

Of course, by rule, even the best of us will not find ourselves 100 percent prepared during our bereavement because there will always be things that were overlooked or not addressed. However, having conversations, and often, about what our wishes are and where things are located can go a long way in how we grieve.

Conversations should include things like passwords, bank account information, how to pay the bills and where to find files or keys to lock boxes. Both parties should understand and practice “walking in each other’s shoes” while living, gaining a sense of comfort so to speak in knowing that if anything were to happen, that you would be confident in knowing what to do if push comes to shove.

Meeting with friend groups and talking about “what was hard” or “what helped you the most” can be game changers because, unfortunately, there will always be people who experience the pain of a grief journey before you.

Talk to them and bend their ear a little bit. See what they wish they had done or known ahead of time, and what they would do differently if given another chance. These “gifts” of information are worth their weight in gold, especially if it serves to aide us in our own bereavement time ahead.